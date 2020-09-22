Romney signals he's on board with confirming a Supreme Court justice in an election year
From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney signaled in a statement Tuesday that he's on board with an election year confirmation for a Supreme Court nominee, saying that if a nominee reaches the Senate floor then he will vote "based upon their qualifications."
Romney's decision provides the votes needed to move ahead with the process to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.
"The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications," Romney said in a written statement.
He also said: "The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own."
Trump says he will announce Supreme Court nominee Saturday at the White House
From CNN's Sam Fossum
President Trump said Tuesday morning that he will announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday at the White House. He provided no further details.
Bloomberg raises over $16 million to help ex-felons in Florida vote
From CNN’s Dan Merica
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and his political operation have raised more than $16 million from supporters and foundations over the last week to pay the court fines and fees for over 30,000 Black and Latino voters in Florida with felony convictions, a Bloomberg aide told CNN, allowing them to vote in the upcoming election.
The fundraising effort will benefit the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an organization run by former incarcerated people who are working to make it easier for ex-felons to vote.
"The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be denied that right,” Bloomberg said. “Working together with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, we are determined to end disenfranchisement and the discrimination that has always driven it.”
Voters in Florida during the 2018 midterms approved a constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to more than a million people previously convicted of felonies, except those imprisoned for murder or sex offenses. Republicans in the state passed and signed a subsequent law that required all former felons pay their outstanding debts, including court fees. The Supreme Court later upheld the law.
Bloomberg has committed to spent at least $100 million on helping Democratic nominee Joe Biden win Florida. The money for this effort did not come personally from the former New York mayor and Democratic primary candidate in 2020.
Arick Wierson, who writes frequently for CNN Opinion, says Bloomberg's investment in Florida could decide the election outcome. Read his opinion piece here.
Timing on Trump Supreme Court nominee announcement remains "fluid"
From CNN's Sam Fossum and Joe Johns
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stressed Tuesday that President Trump is looking for a Supreme Court nominee that will "uphold the Constitution," as he praised Senate Republicans facing tough reelection battles who have lined up in support of moving forward with a potential Trump nominee.
When asked by Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo if there will be a vote before the election, Meadows said that it's ultimately up to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell but that the White House is in daily communication with the Majority Leader.
"They're all engaged and ready to get to work," Meadows said of Republican senators. "And the President, as you had mentioned, plans to make that announcement this Saturday."
But later in a gaggle with reporters, Meadows said that the timing remains "fluid" when asked if there will be an event held on Saturday for a potential announcement.
"We've not set up anything. Obviously, the President has talked about having an announcement on Saturday. The timetable and the plans are very fluid still and so there's nothing been planned at this point," he said.
When asked by CNN's Joe Johns about potential political fallout for Republican senators over pushing forward with the SCOTUS nominee, Meadows projected confidence.
"Generally, Republicans like to confirm Republican nominees and so I don't know that that's generally considered a negative issue, obviously you've got a number of senators in very difficult races. But when you, I've found that when republicans vote, like republicans it normally works pretty well for them and. And so I'm going to leave those decisions up to Leader McConnell and those individual Republican senators," he said.
Meadows, on Fox Business, also said: "I fully believe that we'll have the votes, that they will be there, and whether it's before the election or shortly after I'm confident that this person will get confirmed and be the next justice."
Pressed by CNN on whether a potential nominee would be prepared for any upcoming hearings if the Senate moves quickly to push the nominee forward, Meadows said the White House would be "prepared."
"It'll be up to us to make sure that our nominee is prepared and it'll be up to them to take the vote. We do know that there had been a very, very quick timeline. There has been a very quick timeline in the past for a number of justices who have been nominated and confirmed so I can tell you will be fully prepared to meet whatever timeline Leader McConnell decides to engage," Meadows said.
The significance of Trump filling another SCOTUS seat
Speaking during CNN’s Citizen conference, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid out the significance of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s role on the Supreme Court and how consequential it will be for President Trump to fill another seat on the highest court.
"It really is that big of deal because of the nature of who left and who is replacing them," Toobin said.
“The fact is she was one of the four liberals, and to have her replaced by Amy Coney Barrett who on all appearances appears to be as conservative as Clarence Thomas or Neil Gorsuch that is a dramatic change and you will have 5 hard core conservative on the court,” Toobin said.
“It really is a night and day switch here," CNN legal analyst said Joan Biskupic said.
Some background: Judge Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor, is a proven conservative with a compelling personal story who has long been atop Trump's Supreme Court short list.
The mother of seven children and a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett, now 48, was a finalist for the Supreme Court spot that went to Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.
She met with Trump to discuss the nomination on Monday, sources close to the process told CNN.
Watch:
The election is only 42 days away. Here's the latest on the battle to fill Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat.
Bottom line: The speed with which Senate Republicans have largely fallen in line behind the push to quickly confirm Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor on the Supreme Court would be head-snapping if it didn't line up with their support for Trump's hundreds of judicial nominees over the course of the last three-plus years. There is still a long way to go -- an actual nominee is a pretty key ingredient here — but as one Republican official involved in the process told me: "Things are falling into line — and fast."
The math: Democrats, limited in their options to do anything on their own to stop any confirmation, have pushed hard to wrangle four Republicans to join them in opposing moving forward on a nominee until after the next president is sworn into office. They secured two senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who said they opposed any vote before the election.
But the final two have been elusive. And may not exist at all. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Cory Gardner, both considered possible defectors, came out in support of moving forward with the nomination on Monday. While there are a handful of other GOP senators who haven't publicly made their views known, Republicans and Democrats alike acknowledge there's really only one wild card left: Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. His GOP colleagues are skeptical he'd defect, but even if he does, that would make three.
Woodward on Trump's handling of Covid-19: "In covering 9 presidents, I've never seen anything like it"
As the US nears 200,000 coronavirus deaths, journalist Bob Woodward said he has "never seen anything like" Trump's mishandling of coronavirus and his inaccurate assessment of the pandemic.
"Two hundred thousand Americans dying. I think in covering nine presidents, I've never seen anything like it," Woodward told Jeff Zucker, the chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, at the Citizen by CNN 2020 conference.
"The visitation of the medical nightmare on the American population is staggering, stunning. It's on his head, and he did not do enough. He just didn't," Woodward said.
Woodward said Trump has failed to build a team around him, and that he "harasses people" and "attacks people who work for him."
"This impulse decision-making, I've never seen anything like it in the presidency or any other institution where it's this one man band and he's going to say and do exactly what he wants, often giving no warning to his closest aides," Woodward said.
Speaking to "Fox and Friends" yesterday, Trump gave himself a "A+" on his handling of the pandemic. Woodward said the President's push to paint a better picture of the situation is key to his campaign efforts. This also includes his focus on filling Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.
"He is obsessed with reelection, we've seen with the SCOTUS issue he has shifted the issue." "this is an issue that is very important to his base."
Some background: President Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus," and that he repeatedly played it down publicly, according to Woodward in his new book "Rage."
"This is deadly stuff," Trump told Woodward on Feb. 7.
In a series of interviews with Woodward, Trump revealed that he had a surprising level of detail about the threat of the virus earlier than previously known. "Pretty amazing," Trump told Woodward, adding that the coronavirus was maybe five times "more deadly" than the flu.
Asked during CNN's Citizen conference to compare the audio tapes of President Richard Nixon during Watergate and Trump, Woodward responded: "As a reporter for The New York Times said, it's almost, in the case of Trump, as if Nixon had packaged up all his secret tape recordings showing his criminality and FedEx'ed them to me."
