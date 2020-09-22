Julia Louis-Dreyfus urges Americans to register to vote and sign up to work polls 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks at CNN’s Citizen virtual conference on September 22. CNN

Actress and activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus encouraged Americans to register to vote and sign up to be poll workers on Tuesday during CNN’s Citizen virtual conference.

“It's very fundamental but it's important because, particularly during this pandemic, if you do not have enough people working the polls, polls closed down. And of course, a lot of people who work the polls are older people, and they may be less inclined to sign up to work, given the Covid outbreak, understandably so. So the idea was to keep polls open for everybody. And to do that we need workers,” Louis-Dreyfus told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The Emmy-award winning star of the HBO show “Veep” directed viewers to go to the website of Power The Polls, an initiative to recruit poll workers. She also spoke about “vote tripling,” a mobilization tactic to increase voter turnout which involves encouraging three people in one’s personal orbit to vote.

The former "Seinfeld" star, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, has been vocal about her activism and recently hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for a really long time now actually, and I believe in what he's doing and his message and his leadership, and I don't believe in the — what the other side is doing is democratic right now. So I thought, well, I have to sort of rise up, this is my patriotic duty to help out,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

Louis-Dreyfus spoke about when Biden called her when she was diagnosed with cancer.

She also spoke about her admiration and the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday.

“We've got to carry on her legacy which is to say, getting people to vote, getting people to vote, getting people to vote,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

