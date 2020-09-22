Live TV
Latest on 2020 election and SCOTUS battle

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:34 a.m. ET, September 22, 2020
1 min ago

Citizen by CNN kicks off its virtual conference today. Here's what to expect.

Taking place six weeks before the Election and on National Voter Registration Day, the Citizen by CNN Conference takes place today starting at 9 a.m. ET.

The event will feature speakers and panel conversations moderated by the network’s top anchors and journalists, discussing issues that matter, the motivations to vote and the importance of being informed and engaged in the political process. Learn more here cnn.com/citizen

Here's a look at the event's schedule:

15 min ago

Biden won't answer when asked if he'd pack the Supreme Court

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden deflected last night when asked if he would pack the Supreme Court, arguing that it "will shift the focus" of the national conversation, which is what he said President Trump wants. 

"It’s a legitimate question, but let me tell you why I’m not going answer that question," he told local CNN affiliate WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin. "Because it will shift the focus, that’s what he wants, he never wants to talk about the issue at hand and he always tries to change the subject. Let’s say I answer that question, then the whole debates gonna be about what Biden said or didn’t say, Biden said he would or wouldn’t."

Some background: During the primary, Biden was consistent in his opposition to court packing. He said during a Democratic presidential debate in October that he "would not get into court packing," adding, "We had three justices. Next time around, we lose control, they add three justices. We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all."

He reiterated his position and this rationale when a voter asked him about his position on expanding the court during a town hall in Iowa later in December. And he told a local Iowa outlet last year that Democrats would "live to rue that day" if they began to expand the court.

17 min ago

Trump said he's talked with some of his potential SCOTUS nominees

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Trump has already spoken with some of the women on his shortlist to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, the President said Monday, adding that he’d like to see a vote on his pick before the election. 

Trump, who also told reporters at the White House he would announce the pick “Friday or Saturday,” said “five women are being vetted and looked at very carefully,” some of which he spoke with “today and yesterday,” and the day before.

Asked if he would meet with all the women in person, Trump responded, “I don’t know, I doubt it. But we’ll meet with a few probably.”

One of those women may be Barbara Lagoa, who lives in the Miami area where Trump will visit this weekend. 

“I may,” Trump said, when asked if he would meet with Lagoa. “She’s a – highly thought of. Got a lot of support. I’m getting lot of phone calls from a lot of people. I don’t know her but I hear she’s outstanding.”

A confirmation timeline: Trump said he would “much rather have a vote before the election because there’s a lot of work to be done and I’d much rather have it.” 

“We have plenty of time to do it. I mean there’s really a lot of time,” he said. “Let’s say I make the announcement on Saturday. There’s a great deal of time before the election. That’ll be up to Mitch and the Senate. But I’d certainly much rather have the vote. I think it sends a good signal. And it’s solidarity and lots of other things.” 

“I’m just doing my constitutional obligation,” he added.