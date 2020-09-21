Live TV
SCOTUS battle reshapes 2020 election

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:11 a.m. ET, September 21, 2020
1 min ago

Biden and Harris are in contact with Democratic congressional leadership on SCOTUS vacancy

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

A Biden campaign aide says that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their staff have been in contact with Democratic leadership in the Senate and the House about the Supreme Court vacancy following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, adding that congressional Democrats and the campaign will be “regularly coordinating."

The aide says that they are aligned on the message on the need to protect the Affordable Care Act.

“They are strongly unified in the belief that this fight underscores the stakes of the election more than ever — especially when it comes to Americans' healthcare during the pandemic,” said the aide. 
3 min ago

Trump urged to move soon on Supreme Court pick as White House narrows down list

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Ariane de Vogue

President Trump spent the weekend preparing to make one of the biggest decisions of his presidency: naming a successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As he traveled to North Carolina Saturday and visited the golf course Sunday, Trump was essentially on the phone the entire weekend, two sources said, as he fielded advice and floated potential nominees. In those calls, he’s made one thing clear: he wants to move fast.

Where things stand: Trump had several conversations with lawmakers and spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell multiple times as he made clear his desire to have a confirmation vote on his nominee before the Nov. 3 election. As of Sunday, the White House did not appear to have made a final selection but had instead narrowed down its short list to a handful of candidates. 

On CBS Monday, Kayleigh McEnany said Trump will announce his nominee this week and possibly before Wednesday.

Possible nominees: Amy Coney Barrett has remained the favorite because she is seen as the safest choice in a situation where there is little room for error. A source familiar with the process told CNN Trump was leaning toward Barrett and McConnell, who wants a smooth process, has made his preference for her obvious. The White House is trying to keep the circle tight when it comes to the selection process, but Trump has also received a flood of calls with outside advice on which candidate to select, making that effort difficult at best. 

After Ginsburg died Friday, President Trump initially expressed interest in Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American judge he had only spoken to once before. Trump’s allies advocated for the Miami-born judge, arguing her hometown could give them a campaign edge. 

Though a source familiar with the process said Lagoa was vetted for the appeals court and the High Court, there was an effort to find out more about her this weekend. Lagoa is not well known in typical judicial circles in Washington that can be tight knit. One point of potential issue that was discussed this weekend was how Lagoa recently joined the majority in a ruling over felons’ rights when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a requirement for fines to be paid before felons regain the right to vote. 

Trump’s initial excitement for Lagoa seemed to fade away as the weekend wore on. 

Chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is leading the process alongside White House counsel Pat Cipollone, is said to have favored Allison Jones Rushing during discussions, though at 38, her young age has been a concern. Cipollone’s deputy Kate Todd is also on the shortlist and has admirers inside the White House, but she is not viewed as a finalist, an official said. 

The White House has not made an ultimate decision about when to announce the nominee. Tuesday was discussed as a potential option, but there were concerns it would step on ceremonies honoring the life of Justice Ginsburg.

5 min ago

Trump says he'll likely announce his Supreme Court pick on Friday or Saturday

From CNN's Allie Malloy

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump said earlier this morning that he will likely announce his Supreme Court pick on Friday or Saturday, and that he has narrowed his list of potential nominees down to four or five people.  

“I think it’ll be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect. It looks like we will have probably services on Thursdary or Friday as I understand it. And I think the respect we should wait for the services to be over for Justice Ginsburg. So we’re looking at probably Friday or maybe Saturday," the President said during an interview on "Fox & Friends."

He added later: "I'm looking at five, probably four, but I'm l'm looking at five very seriously. I'm going to make a decision either on Friday or Saturday, I will announce it either Friday or Saturday."

Read about the notable names on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees here.

3 min ago

Biden lays out 3 reasons why he won't release his Supreme Court nominee roster

From CNN's Devan Cole and Sarah Mucha

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Sunday that he won't release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees before the November election, as pressure mounts over the vacancy left in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Friday.

The former vice president has committed to nominating a Black woman to the bench, but has not gone any further publicly. President Trump, who vowed to nominate a woman hours after Ginsburg's death, had previously named more than 20 potential nominees. Speaking in Philadelphia, Biden outlined three reasons why he won't release his roster, despite pushes from Republicans to do so.

"First, putting a judge's name on a list like that could influence that person's decision making as a judge, and that would be wrong," Biden said. "Second, anyone put on a list like that under these circumstances will be subject to unrelenting political attacks because any nominee I would select would not get a hearing until 2021 at the earliest. She would endure those attacks for months on errand without being able to defend herself."

He continued: "And thirdly and finally, perhaps most importantly, if I win, I'll make my choice for the Supreme Court not based on a partisan election campaign, but on what prior presidents have done ... only after consulting Democrats and Republicans in the United States Senate and seeking their advice and asking for their consent."

Prior to Ginsburg's death Friday, Biden said that he did not intend to provide his list of potential nominees ahead of the election.

Biden reiterated during his remarks in Philadelphia that if elected and given the opportunity to appoint someone to the high court, he would nominate a Black woman — a move that would make history.

Read more here.