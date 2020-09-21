Where Biden and Trump stand in latest CNN Poll of Polls

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s bench chair and the bench directly in front of it at the Supreme Court are draped in memoriam with black wool crepe. Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Hoping to shift the public's attention from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump moved quickly on Saturday to make the new Supreme Court vacancy a central issue in his campaign, announcing he would name a woman to replace Ginsburg this week.

Trump, who had been facing a potentially historic deficit with women voters in part because of their disapproval of his handling of the pandemic, addressed Ginsburg's death moments after he stepped on stage at his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Saturday night, calling her "a legal giant" whose "landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice, and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans."

As the crowd began chanting "Fill That Seat!" Trump said he had not made a final choice but was inclined to choose a woman — and then, with a theatrical flourish and no hint of irony, took a snap poll of the crowd to gauge whether they preferred a man or a woman to fill the seat of a justice who was an equal rights icon.

"It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman," Trump said, after the crowd overwhelmingly cheered for a female nominee. "I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list."

For months, Biden has outpaced him by double digits among female voters. And as Trump has watched his numbers erode among White suburban women -- he clumsily attempted to appeal to the "suburban housewives of America" with his law-and-order message -- Trump seemed delighted Saturday night to have the opportunity to talk about elevating a female nominee to the highest court, noting at one point that he liked women better than men.

He called on Biden once again to release his list of potential nominees to the high court, but suggested it would be too politically fraught for the former vice president to do so.

