16 min ago

Where things stand in the Senate on the debt limit bill — and what needs to happen for it to pass

From CNN's Clare Foran and Nicky Robertson

Senators are racing the clock to pass a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025 – but it’s not yet clear when a final vote will take place as the threat of default looms.

Once the Senate passes the measure, it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have made it clear they want to move ahead with a vote on the bill as early as Thursday, but would need an agreement from all 100 senators to do so. In the Senate, any one lawmaker can delay a swift vote.

Remember: The timeframe to pass the bill through Congress is extremely tight and there is little room for error, putting enormous pressure on leadership in both parties. June 5 is the date when the Treasury Department has said it will no longer be able to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full and on time, a scenario that could trigger global economic catastrophe.

In order to meet the deadline, senators will need to find a time agreement – and at this point, both sides are optimistic that can happen.

Suspending the debt limit through 2025 would take the threat of default off table until after the presidential election. In addition to addressing the debt limit, the bill caps non-defense spending, expands work requirements for some food stamp recipients and claws back some Covid-19 relief funds, among other policy provisions.

While the measure faced backlash from the far right and the far left in the House, it passed the chamber Wednesday by a wide margin with significant bipartisan support. The final tally for the vote was 314 to 117. There were 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats who voted for the bill and 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats who voted against it.

Senators will be allowed to offer amendments on the bill, though Schumer said Wednesday he does not want to have to send the bill back to the House, meaning that no amendment can actually pass.

Several Republicans and a handful of Democrats have already said they will oppose the bill. A number of senators from both parties told CNN Tuesday and Wednesday that they are still reviewing it.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, is a “no.” Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon is also opposed.

1 min ago

"You're wrong": McCarthy tell his critics after passing the debt ceiling bill

From CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb and Melanie Zanona

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds a news conference after the House passed The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol on May 31 Washington, DC. 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds a news conference after the House passed The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol on May 31 Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in February made a bold prediction about the GOP and the debt ceiling, asserting, “We don’t believe they have a plan that can pass with Republican votes in the House.”

He later insisted that the White House would not negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a debt ceiling increase and that ultimately Congress would lift the borrowing limit without any conditions at all.

But McCarthy ultimately passed a bill in April on GOP votes alone. He then later forced President Joe Biden to negotiate a debt limit suspension with spending cuts. And Wednesday night, the House passed the McCarthy-Biden deal by a 314-177 vote, even winning the backing of 149 House Republicans, more than half of his conference, and the support of 165 Democrats.

“You’re wrong,” an ebullient McCarthy said when asked about critics underestimating him.

After one of the longest speaker’s races in history, winning the gavel after an ugly 15-ballot fight, McCarthy has managed to navigate his ideologically divided conference and bring to an end the debt limit standoff – even to the surprise of some of his sharpest critics.

“I have been thinking about this day since before my vote for speaker because I knew the debt ceiling was coming,” McCarthy said at a news conference following the vote Wednesday night. “I wanted to make history.”

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer, Lauren Fox and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

4 min ago

Biden praises House for passing debt limit deal and urges Senate to "pass it as quickly as possible"

President Joe Biden praised the House for passing the bipartisan debt limit deal Wednesday night, and urged the Senate to “pass it as quickly as possible” so he can sign it into law.

“Tonight, the House took a critical step forward to prevent a first-ever default and protect our country’s hard-earned and historic economic recovery,” Biden said in a statement moments after the House voted to pass the bill. “This budget agreement is a bipartisan compromise. Neither side got everything it wanted. That’s the responsibility of governing. I want to thank Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy and his team for negotiating in good faith, as well as Leader [Hakeem] Jeffries for his leadership.
“I have been clear that the only path forward is a bipartisan compromise that can earn the support of both parties,” he continued. “This agreement meets that test."