The US government took one step back from self-inflicted economic disaster on Tuesday.

House Republicans avoided the first attempt at assault by hardline conservatives, who are appalled at the bipartisan plan to suspend the debt ceiling until after the presidential election.

Many of the hardliners aren’t buying into the mirage that the deal to cut some spending for two years and seek to control it after that will have a meaningful effect on the size and scope of the federal deficit.

Accomplishing that larger goal would require meddling with the sacred cows of American government spending – from the Pentagon, Social Security and Medicare – which weren’t even part of this debt ceiling conversation.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have portrayed the debt ceiling bill as the best possible compromise achievable in the limited time before the Treasury Department is unable to meet its obligations, which could be as soon as June 5. And that could be, but it’s not coming without objections from the political left and right.

It won't fix the deficit: While the bill at hand will accomplish the important task of neutralizing the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip, it is not designed to do much of substance about controlling the spending that created the debt in the first place.

Lawmakers exempted spending on Social Security, which currently accounts for 19% of US spending; Medicare, 12% of spending; and national defense, 12% of spending, from the talks. Republicans rejected any suggestion of tax hikes.

The social safety net and national security are drivers of the deficit lifestyle that has created the $31.4 trillion national debt. They would have to be on the table to truly contain spending.

According to a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Tuesday night, the bill would reduce budget deficits by $1.5 trillion over a decade. By contrast, the debt limit legislation passed by House Republicans in late April would have cut deficits by $4.8 trillion, according to the agency.

But CBO’s score presents a potential problem for McCarthy. The work requirements provisions in the package would boost enrollment in the food stamps program by 78,000 people in an average month when fully implemented, as well as increase spending by $2.1 billion over the decade.

