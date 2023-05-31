Audio
US debt ceiling deal

Live Updates

The latest on the US debt ceiling deal

By Adrienne Vogt and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 9:37 a.m. ET, May 31, 2023
5 min ago

Analysis: Debt ceiling deal is a bandage for the toughest issues

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

The U.S. Department of Treasury seen on March 13 in Washington, DC.
The U.S. Department of Treasury seen on March 13 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The US government took one step back from self-inflicted economic disaster on Tuesday.

House Republicans avoided the first attempt at assault by hardline conservatives, who are appalled at the bipartisan plan to suspend the debt ceiling until after the presidential election.

Many of the hardliners aren’t buying into the mirage that the deal to cut some spending for two years and seek to control it after that will have a meaningful effect on the size and scope of the federal deficit.

Accomplishing that larger goal would require meddling with the sacred cows of American government spending – from the Pentagon, Social Security and Medicare – which weren’t even part of this debt ceiling conversation.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have portrayed the debt ceiling bill as the best possible compromise achievable in the limited time before the Treasury Department is unable to meet its obligations, which could be as soon as June 5. And that could be, but it’s not coming without objections from the political left and right.

It won't fix the deficit: While the bill at hand will accomplish the important task of neutralizing the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip, it is not designed to do much of substance about controlling the spending that created the debt in the first place.

Lawmakers exempted spending on Social Security, which currently accounts for 19% of US spending; Medicare, 12% of spending; and national defense, 12% of spending, from the talks. Republicans rejected any suggestion of tax hikes.

The social safety net and national security are drivers of the deficit lifestyle that has created the $31.4 trillion national debt. They would have to be on the table to truly contain spending.

According to a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Tuesday night, the bill would reduce budget deficits by $1.5 trillion over a decade. By contrast, the debt limit legislation passed by House Republicans in late April would have cut deficits by $4.8 trillion, according to the agency.

But CBO’s score presents a potential problem for McCarthy. The work requirements provisions in the package would boost enrollment in the food stamps program by 78,000 people in an average month when fully implemented, as well as increase spending by $2.1 billion over the decade.

Read the full analysis here.

27 min ago

Here's what’s in the debt limit deal negotiated between Biden and McCarthy

From CNN's Tami Luhby

Left: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the press after an "agreement principle" was reached between House Republicans and President Joe Biden's team to avoid a default on the U.S. debt at the U.S. Capitol on May 28. Right: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan budget agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 28.
Left: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the press after an "agreement principle" was reached between House Republicans and President Joe Biden's team to avoid a default on the U.S. debt at the U.S. Capitol on May 28. Right: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan budget agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 28. Anna Rose Layden/Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

After several weeks of tense negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Republicans reached an agreement in principle over the weekend to address the debt limit and cap spending.

The drama is by no means over. Now the bill must pass both chambers of Congress. If Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling by June 5, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government will not have enough funds to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full and on time.

Here’s a breakdown of what the deal would do (you can also read the bill in full here):

Address the debt ceiling: The agreement would suspend the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt limit through January 1, 2025. This removes it as a potential issue in the 2024 presidential election.

Cap non-defense spending: Under the deal, non-defense spending would remain relatively flat in fiscal 2024 and increase by 1% in fiscal 2025, after certain adjustments to appropriations were made, according to a White House official. After fiscal 2025, there would be no budget caps.

Cut Internal Revenue Service funding: House Republicans have been determined to jettison money allotted to the IRS to fight fraud. The debt ceiling bill does that, rescinding $1.4 billion in IRS funding.

Expand work requirements: The agreement calls for temporarily broadening of work requirements for certain adults receiving food stamps.

Claw back some Covid-19 relief funds: The deal would rescind roughly $28 billion in unobligated funds from the Covid-19 relief packages that Congress passed to respond to the pandemic, according to the House GOP.

Restart student loan repayments: Under the deal, borrowers would have to begin paying back their student loans at the end of the summer, as the Biden administration has already announced. The pause has been in effect since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Expedite a pipeline in West Virginia: The agreement would also speed the creation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline in West Virginia.

54 min ago

Both parties confident in bill's passage as House Democrats prepare to vote with GOP if necessary

From CNN's Manu Raju

The US Capitol building is seen from the base of the Washington Monument as the sun rises in Washington, DC, on May 28.
The US Capitol building is seen from the base of the Washington Monument as the sun rises in Washington, DC, on May 28. Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

GOP and Democratic sources are confident the debt limit bill will pass the House of Representatives today, despite the fury on the right and skepticism on the left over the bill.

Democrats say that if Republicans struggle to get the votes, they are prepared to bail out the GOP, including to approve the rule, which must be adopted first and typically is supported by just the majority party and opposed by the minority. But with several hardline conservatives prepared to vote against the rule, Democratic votes will likely be needed on the floor for the rule, congressional sources said.

And on the bill itself, Democrats want Republicans to deliver 150 votes and plan to supply the rest of the votes. But if the GOP falls short, Democrats say they believe they will make up the shortfall since default isn’t an option. Some Democrats plan to wait and see if their votes are needed on the floor before casting their vote.

Republican leadership sources are confident they can deliver a majority of their GOP conference and are pushing to bring in 150 Republican votes on the bill.

33 min ago

Environmental advocates protest 300-mile gas pipeline that Manchin could get out of debt ceiling deal

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s monthslong effort to greenlight the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline – a project that will pipe methane gas across parts of West Virginia and Virginia – is likely to prevail in the bipartisan debt ceiling deal, angering environmental groups and some Democratic lawmakers.

Manchin helped secure a provision in the deal that would compel federal agencies to approve all remaining permits for the approximately 300-mile natural gas pipeline, as well as shield the project from further litigation.

The conservative Democrat, who has been critical of the Biden administration’s environmental goals, praised the White House and congressional Republicans this week.

“All of a sudden, [the White House] did their job, they negotiated. And Kevin McCarthy did his job by putting something first and starting this negotiation. So, I applaud both sides,” Manchin said in a Tuesday interview on a West Virginia radio show, “Talkline.”

While attaching the pipeline to the must-pass legislation has delighted West Virginia lawmakers, environmental groups are furious that Congress stepped in after they had successfully challenged the pipeline in court. As recently as last month, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit had struck down permits for the project on the grounds that they violate the Clean Water Act.

“Literally, they are changing the rules as we are playing the game,” Crystal Cavalier-Keck, co-founder of indigenous environmental justice group 7 Directions of Service, told reporters on a Tuesday call.

Environmental groups excoriated the effort to carve out exceptions for the pipeline as “immoral” and “unconscionable,” and some heaped blame on President Joe Biden’s administration as well as congressional lawmakers.

“For this administration to profess that it cares about environmental justice, and then greenlight Mountain Valley Pipeline while gutting the National Environmental Policy Act, is abhorrent and wrong,” Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Pearson, a Democrat, told reporters Tuesday.

Keep reading here.

34 min ago

House expected to vote on debt limit deal as lawmakers rush to prevent potential default

From CNN's Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Haley Talbot

A woman stops to take a picture of the national debt clock in midtown Manhattan on May 25
A woman stops to take a picture of the national debt clock in midtown Manhattan on May 25 Mary Altaffer/AP

The House of Representatives is on track to vote Wednesday on a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, as lawmakers race to prevent a catastrophic default.

If the House passes the bill as expected, it would next need to be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. In the Senate, any one lawmaker can delay a swift vote and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has told lawmakers to prepare for the possibility of votes Friday or over the weekend.

The timeframe to pass the bill through Congress is extremely tight and there is little room for error, putting enormous pressure on leadership in both parties.

Lawmakers are racing the clock to avert a first-ever default ahead of June 5, the date the Treasury Department has said it will no longer be able to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full and on time, a scenario that could trigger global economic catastrophe.

The bipartisan debt limit deal struck between the White House and House Republicans was announced over the weekend – the culmination of long days and late nights of contentious negotiations that at times looked like they might breakdown and fall apart entirely.

The effort to secure a debt limit deal has proven to be a major leadership test for both House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

What's in the deal: Suspending the debt limit through 2025 takes the threat of default off table until after the presidential election. In addition to addressing the debt limit, the bill caps non-defense spending, expands work requirements for some food stamp recipients and claws back some Covid-19 relief funds, among other policy provisions.

The deal has faced backlash from lawmakers on the far left and the far right, but a significant number of members on both sides of the aisle – many of them moderates – have signaled they support the bill, a coalition that leaders in both chambers are expected to rely on to pass the legislation.

Read more details here.