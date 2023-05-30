Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the press after an "agreement principle" was reached between House Republicans and President Joe Biden's team to avoid a default on the U.S. debt at the U.S. Capitol on May 28. The agreement still needs to pass through both the House and Senate. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy helped secure a debt limit deal — but now he has to secure its passage in the House, with little room for error.

McCarthy faces a test on Tuesday when House lawmakers return to Washington and a powerful committee takes up the bill to suspend the debt limit through January 1, 2025. Some of the bill’s loudest conservative critics sit on the panel, and pressure is growing on a key Republican swing vote as leadership works to advance the deal to a final floor vote on Wednesday.

The timeframe to get the bill passed through both chambers of Congress and signed into law is extremely tight. Lawmakers are racing the clock to avert a catastrophic default ahead of June 5, the day the Treasury Department has said it will no longer be able to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full and on time.

House Republican leadership will have the chance to whip votes and lean on holdouts when members return. And in a positive sign for the bill’s prospects in the House, a wide range of members on both sides of the aisle – many of them moderates – appear poised to coalesce behind the deal to avert default.

The powerful House Rules committee will meet Tuesday afternoon on the debt limit bill. The panel must adopt a rule to set parameters for debate – a hurdle that needs to be cleared before a final House vote can take place.

To win the speakership, McCarthy agreed to name three conservative hardliners – Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky – to the committee, a major concession since usually the panel is stacked with close allies of the leadership.

Both Roy and Norman have emerged as leading critics of the bipartisan debt limit bill.

Massie has so far been mum about how he plans to handle the rule vote in committee. If Massie were to join Roy and Norman and vote against the rule at Tuesday’s meeting, he could effectively stall the measure in committee. But in January, Massie told CNN he was reluctant to vote against rules to stop bills in their tracks.

