Americans remain on edge as debt deal hangs in the balance
From CNN's Bryan Mena
Republican leaders and President Joe Biden made some progress in reaching a deal to avert a US default over the holiday weekend — but until the government is able to issue more debt to pay its bills, US consumers are feeling nervous about the economy's future.
The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index, which measures Americans' attitudes toward the economy and the job market, fell in May to 102.3, down from an upwardly revised 103.7 in the prior month.
“Consumer confidence declined in May as consumers’ view of current conditions became somewhat less upbeat while their expectations remained gloomy,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board, in a news release. "While consumer confidence has fallen across all age and income categories over the past three months, May’s decline reflects a particularly notable worsening in the outlook among consumers over 55 years of age.”
A US default would spark an economic disaster, weighing heavily on consumers' attitudes as they eventually pull back on their spending, which drives two-thirds of the US economy.
13 min ago
Debt ceiling drama has created uncertainty in the housing market, real estate CEO says
From CNN’s Kevin L. France
The debt ceiling drama engulfing Washington has created uncertainty in the housing market, resulting in higher mortgage rates, says real estate CEO Bess Freedman.
"The standoff has created such uncertainty, and the rates ticked up. And I think economists were saying something like if they didn't reach a deal that rates would go up as much as two points and we're already in an unsteady sort of housing market," Freedman told CNN’s chief business correspondent Christine Romans on Tuesday.
Freedman, the CEO of Brown, Harris, and Stevens, says the housing market is "recalibrating" despite economic headwinds, describing it as “not horrible" but nothing like the year 2021 when the market was flourishing.
"We're in a decent housing market, and hopefully, we reach a deal, and the debt ceiling gets passed, and consumers feel a little bit at ease that we have money, and we can spend and do things."
Freedman says higher mortgage rates have also forced Americans to think twice about selling their homes.
"Sellers are sort of holding off and not wanting to sell right now because if they sell and they have to get a new market, the rate will be almost double," Freedman told Romans. "Rates have ticked up, and if they go up even more, that will be a challenge for people who want to buy."
32 min ago
US stock markets open mostly higher as debt ceiling deal is considered in Congress
From CNN’s Nicole Goodkind
US markets opened mostly higher on Tuesday morning, the first trading day of a shortened week, after President Joe Biden and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy reached a deal at the weekend to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default.
Here's how the markets looked at Tuesday's US opening:
Congress is expected to vote on the debt ceiling bill as soon as Wednesday and Wall Street appears hopeful that the plan will pass. Still, investors will closely watch the House Rules Committee today, which is scheduled to consider the bill today ahead of a larger vote, for any signs of contention.
The vote and agreement come just before the fast-approaching X-date, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s June 5 deadline for the United States to raise the debt ceiling or risk defaulting on its obligations.
2 hr 16 min ago
Pass or fail: Speaker McCarthy faces test before House vote on debt limit deal
From CNN's Clare Foran and Lauren Fox
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy helped secure a debt limit deal — but now he has to secure its passage in the House, with little room for error.
House Republican leadership will have the chance to whip votes and lean on holdouts when members return. And in a positive sign for the bill’s prospects in the House, a wide range of members on both sides of the aisle – many of them moderates – appear poised to coalesce behind the deal to avert default.
The powerful House Rules committee will meet Tuesday afternoon on the debt limit bill. The panel must adopt a rule to set parameters for debate – a hurdle that needs to be cleared before a final House vote can take place.
To win the speakership, McCarthy agreed to name three conservative hardliners – Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky – to the committee, a major concession since usually the panel is stacked with close allies of the leadership.
Both Roy and Norman have emerged as leading critics of the bipartisan debt limit bill.
Massie has so far been mum about how he plans to handle the rule vote in committee. If Massie were to join Roy and Norman and vote against the rule at Tuesday’s meeting, he could effectively stall the measure in committee. But in January, Massie told CNN he was reluctant to vote against rules to stop bills in their tracks.
Analysis: Biden and McCarthy now need to convince their parties’ extremes on debt ceiling deal
Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy convinced themselves of a compromise deal to slow federal spending and replenish the near-empty treasury with borrowed cash.
Now they have the even harder task of trying to convince everyone else to swallow what one Republican, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, described as a “turd sandwich.”
Frustrated hardline Republican spending hawks like Roy believe McCarthy secretly agreed to give them the power to stop any legislation they don’t like from getting a vote on the House floor. McCarthy’s allies have a different recollection.
The hardliners spent Memorial Day picking apart the 99-page text of the debt ceiling bill line by line and openly wondering how McCarthy could not get more concessions and cuts than two years of caps on non-defense discretionary spending in exchange for taking the debt ceiling off the negotiating table for two years.
And the concerns extend to the opposite end of the political spectrum, with liberal House Democrats frustrated with Biden’s dealmaking. But the same arguments Biden could use to mollify progressives will turn off Republicans – underscoring the challenges that Washington’s top negotiators face in selling this compromise to their respective parties’ far-left and far-right flanks.
But McCarthy’s allies quickly refuted the Texas Republican, underscoring the tension ahead of a key meeting of the House Rules Committee on Tuesday — and putting new pressure on a conservative holdout, Rep. Thomas Massie — who has yet to take a position on the plan.
Roy argued that McCarthy cut a hand-shake deal in January that all nine Republicans on the powerful panel must agree to move any legislation forward, otherwise, bills could not be considered by the full House for majority approval.
“A reminder that during speaker negotiations to build the coalition, that it was explicit both that nothing would pass Rules Committee without AT LEAST 7 GOP votes — AND that the Committee would not allow reporting out rules without unanimous Republican votes,” Roy tweeted.
Senior GOP sources acknowledged that there was an agreement for seven Republican members to agree to move forward in order to advance a bill to the floor, but they flatly dispute that there was a deal for all nine to sign off for legislation to advance.
“I have not heard that before. If those conversations took place, the rest of the conference was unaware of them,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota. “And frankly, I doubt them.”
The dispute is significant because Roy sits on the committee — which is divided between nine Republicans and four Democrats — as does GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina. Both men have emerged as leading foes of the bipartisan debt limit bill.
A third conservative who sits on the panel — Massie —has been mum about how he plans to handle the rule vote in committee. McCarthy agreed to name all three men to the position as part of his promises during his win over 15 ballots to give more power to conservatives on committees.
If Massie were to join Roy and Norman and vote against the rule at Tuesday’s meeting, he could effectively stall the measure in committee.
But in January, Massie told CNN he was reluctant to vote against rules to stop bills in their tracks.
“I would be reluctant to try to use the rules committee to achieve a legislative outcome, particularly if it doesn't represent a large majority of our caucus,” Massie said at the time. “So I don't ever intend to use my position on there to like, hold somebody hostage — or hold legislation hostage.”
Massie’s office has declined to comment on how he may vote on Tuesday, and neither Roy nor the speaker’s office responded to requests for comments on the Texan’s assertion.
But Republicans close to McCarthy refuted the notion that bills could only advance with majority support.
32 min ago
More than a majority of Republicans could vote for the debt limit bill, sources say
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju
Republicans believe they are pushing toward 150 Republican votes or more on the debt limit bill, two sources told CNN Monday.
That’s more than a majority of the Republican conference, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been promising for days he could get on this bill.
Republican leaders have been pitching their members aggressively that the deal reached makes changes to future spending including; clawing back billions in unspent Covid funds, pulling back on Democratic IRS spending and imposing new work requirements on social safety net programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as food stamps are formally known..
Allies of McCarthy and members of the whip team have been making the case that the options are default or a once-in-a-lifetime bill to change the trajectory of federal spending. That message appears to be resonating with many members.