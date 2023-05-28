Audio
By Shawna Mizelle, Mike Hayes, Andrew Menezes and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 8:48 a.m. ET, May 28, 2023
1 min ago

For Biden and McCarthy, the race is on to pass the deal before the government runs out of money

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The “agreement in principle” clinched by House Republicans and the White House late Saturday to raise the nation’s borrowing limit was the culmination of mad-dash negotiations over the course of the past week that regularly stretched late into the night.

But the marathon is far from over, and there is still little certainty the nation will avoid a default as both parties now work to consolidate support around the emerging package.

The agreement – which would raise the debt ceiling for two years, freeze spending on domestic programs, increase spending on defense and veterans issues, impose some new work requirements on federal food assistance programs and change some rules around energy permitting – was meant to include provisions that could sway members of both parties to vote for it.

Yet even ahead of the deal’s announcement, House members on both the left and right were already balking at some of the details said to be included in the package. Republicans who had demanded larger spending cuts threatened to withhold their support, while Democrats voiced concern that new rules on social safety net programs would send more Americans into poverty.

“No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a YES vote,” Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican, wrote on Twitter.

For House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the upcoming battle to secure the votes of at least half of his party’s members – as he has promised – will be a defining moment for his hard-won young speakership.

Some more context: In the Senate, any one member can slow down the process by as long as a week, adding another layer of uncertainty as Washington rushes to avoid default.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set June 5 as the date the government will run out of cash to pay its bills in full and on time. The US has never before defaulted, and economists predict the consequences would be catastrophic.

17 min ago

What we know about the debt ceiling deal

From CNN's Tami Luhby

President Joe Biden and House Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending, after several weeks of tense negotiations.

Now, congressional leaders in both parties have to convince enough of their members to vote for the agreement, which contains provisions that lawmakers on each side of the aisle don’t support.

Here’s what we know about the deal, based on a fact sheet circulated by House Republicans and a source familiar with the negotiations.

Raises the debt ceiling: The agreement would increase the debt limit for two years.

Caps nondefense spending: Under the deal, nondefense spending would remain relatively flat in fiscal 2024 and increase by 1% in fiscal 2025, after certain unspecified adjustments to appropriations are made, according to the source.

After fiscal 2025, there would be appropriations targets, but they would not be enforceable, according to the source.

The House GOP fact sheet says nondefense discretionary spending would be rolled back to fiscal 2022 levels and topline federal spending would be limited to 1% annual growth for the next six years.

Expands work requirements: The agreement calls for temporarily broadening work requirements for certain adults receiving food stamps.

Currently, childless, able-bodied adults ages 18 to 49 are only able to get food stamps for three months out of every three years unless they are employed at least 20 hours a week or meet other criteria. The deal would raise the age to 54, according to the source. The GOP fact sheet says it would apply to those up to age 55.

Restart student loan repayments: The deal would require borrowers to pay back their student loans again, according to the House GOP fact sheet, although when repayments would start is not specified. They have been paused since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

26 min ago

White House and Republicans have an agreement in principle to raise the debt ceiling

From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju, Jeremy Diamond, Melanie Zanona, Haley Talbot, Lauren Fox, Priscilla Alvarez and Sam Fossum

The White House and House Republicans have an agreement in principle on a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed Saturday, moving the nation one step back from the brink of a historic default.

The agreement in principle was reached by President Joe Biden and McCarthy during a phone call Saturday, a source familiar with their call said. Now both leaders face the tall task of selling the deal to their allies in both chambers of Congress, where Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate. The deal must get passed before June 5 – the crucial date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US will no longer be able to pay its bills.

If the deal ends up passing through Congress and being signed into law by Biden before that so-called X date, the White House and House Republicans will have avoided an unprecedented economic crisis. A default by the US government, which has never happened, could spark a global recession and the loss of millions of jobs – a scenario that loomed over the last-minute rush of holiday weekend negotiations.

The two-year deal would also push the next fight over raising the debt ceiling until after the 2024 elections.

41 min ago

Congress must address the debt ceiling by June 5, Yellen warns lawmakers

From CNN's Tami Luhby

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a news conference April 11 in Washington, DC.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a news conference April 11 in Washington, DC. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

If Congress does not address the debt ceiling by June 5, the US Treasury Department will not have enough funds to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full and on time, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday.

“Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government’s obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5,” she wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

President Joe Biden and House Republicans have agreed in principle on a deal to raise the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Saturday, though the work is far from done.

Now leaders in both parties have to convince enough of their members to vote for the deal, which contains provisions that lawmakers on each side of the aisle don’t support.

New date: Until Friday, Yellen had been warning Congress that the so-called X-date, when the US would be unable to satisfy all its obligations, would likely arrive in early June – and as soon as June 1. Earlier this week, she said she would try to give lawmakers a more precise date.

Big bills coming due: Treasury will send out more than $130 billion in payments in the first two days of June, including ones to veterans and Social Security and Medicare recipients. This will leave the agency with “an extremely low level of resources,” Yellen wrote.

During the week of June 5, Treasury is scheduled to make an estimated $92 billion of payments and transfers – but it projects that it will not have the resources to meet all these obligations, she continued.

Ever since the US hit its borrowing cap in January, Treasury has been forced to rely on cash and extraordinary measures to pay the bills until Congress either raises or suspends the debt ceiling.

The agency had $38.8 billion of cash on hand, as of Thursday, according to federal data. The amount bounces around as Treasury takes in revenue and makes payments, but the balance has declined from $238.5 billion at the start of the month, when the coffers were relatively flush from tax collections in April.

Treasury had about $67 billion remaining in extraordinary measures as of Wednesday, down from around $220 billion at the end of January.

36 min ago

This is how a Treasury Department team monitors economic warning signs

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Allie Malloy

The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, January 18.
The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, January 18. Jon Elswick/AP

Nearly five months before the US was projected to hit the debt ceiling, a small team inside the Treasury Department began alerting top officials to early effects already being felt in the US financial system. 

The cost of insuring US debt, as measured by the price of credit-default swaps, was rising — a sign that investors were beginning to view US bonds and other securities as increasingly risky.

That early warning — and subsequent ones over the last month as the swaps pricing has surged — came out of the Treasury Department's Markets Room and its eponymous team of nine financial analysts who are responsible for monitoring and analyzing global financial markets to inform the policy work of top Treasury Department and White House officials.  

As the US rapidly approaches a potential default date in early June, top US officials are increasingly relying on the Markets Room to monitor for signs of disruption in the financial markets. 

"In the same way that a doctor wants to understand the vital signs of a patient as they're thinking about how to treat them, at Treasury keeping abreast of understanding the various ways in which the economy is healthy or unhealthy. And part of that is understanding the market," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN. 

"So, we're spending a lot of time with them better understanding what the costs are today, in order to make sure that we're in a position to share that information with Congress, in order to prevent us from getting into a position where for the first time in our history, we're unable to pay all of our obligations on time," he said.

That work begins each day before dawn when staffers take turns waking up around 3:30 a.m. ET to compile data about overnight market developments and begin making calls to contacts working in European and Asian markets. 

At around 7 a.m. ET, those data and insights land in the inboxes of top policymakers at the White House and Treasury Department. 

At 9 a.m. ET, before the US markets open, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her senior leadership team huddle virtually with the Markets Room and other key Treasury Department aides for a briefing on the state of the financial markets and issues to watch for that day. 

In recent weeks, that daily briefing has heavily focused on reverberations of the debt limit standoff, from updates on auctions of Treasury bills to market reactions and commentary from market analysts and economists.

