By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 11:55 AM ET, Thu August 19, 2021
23 min ago

These are the buildings being evacuated so far

From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz

US Capitol police block a street near the Capitol and Library of Congress on August 19.
US Capitol police block a street near the Capitol and Library of Congress on August 19. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The Supreme Court has also been evacuated on the recommendation of US Capitol Police amid reports of a bomb threat, according to a spokesperson for the court, which is closed to the public because of Covid-19.

Two Library of Congress buildings — the Jefferson and the Madison — and the Cannon House Office Building were also being evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity, according to alerts sent to staffers viewed by CNN.

US Capitol Police on Twitter Thursday said they are responding to the incident of a "suspicious vehicle" near the Library of Congress. 

"This is an active bomb threat investigation," the USCP wrote on Twitter.

Staffers in the Madison and Jefferson buildings on Thursday were alerted by email to remain calm and relocate — and not to exit toward First Street. Those in Cannon were advised to relocate to the Longworth House Office Building using the Capitol's underground tunnels.

24 min ago

Authorities negotiating with suspect on the scene, law enforcement sources say

From CNN's Whitney Wild and Evan Perez

Authorities on the scene are negotiating with the suspect, according to two law enforcement sources. 

The pickup truck the man drove to the scene does not have license plates, sources say.

CNN reported earlier that negotiators were being sent to talk to a man in the truck after responding to claims of suspected explosives in a vehicle near the US Capitol.

32 min ago

FBI on the scene responding to bomb threat near the US Capitol

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

The FBI's Washington Field Office National Capital Response Squad is responding to reports of an "bomb threat" near the US Capitol.

According to the FBI Washington Field Office Twitter account, the squad is working with US Capitol police and partners about a "suspicious vehicle and bomb threat near the Library of Congress."

49 min ago

The House and Senate are not in session today

As police investigate claims of suspected explosives in a vehicle near the US Capitol, the Senate and House are not in session.

Most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.

Still, multiple Capitol Hill office buildings are being evacuated due to the suspicious vehicle, according to alerts sent to staffers viewed by CNN. 

48 min ago

Capitol Police call situation an "active bomb threat investigation"

WUSA
WUSA

Police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the US Capitol, according to law enforcement sources, and two buildings nearby are being evacuated.

"This is an active bomb threat investigation," the USCP wrote on Twitter.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices, but staffers in the Cannon House building were alerted by email to remain calm and relocate. 

1 hr 1 min ago

Supreme Court evacuated because of claims of suspected explosives

From CNN's Jessica Schneider

The Supreme Court has been evacuated on the recommendation of US Capitol Police because of the suspected security threat near the Library of Congress, according to a spokesperson for the Court.

The high court is still closed to the public because of Covid-19.

58 min ago

House office buildings are being evacuated due to suspicious vehicle

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz

Police respond to a claim of an explosive device near the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, on Thursday.
Police respond to a claim of an explosive device near the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, on Thursday. CNN

One House office building and a Library of Congress building are being evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity, according to alerts sent to staffers viewed by CNN.

CNN is reporting that police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement sources.  

Staffers in the Cannon and Jefferson buildings were alerted by email to remain calm and relocate. Staffers in the Jefferson building were told to not use the exits on the west side of the building.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.

1 hr 17 min ago

Police responding to claims of suspected explosives in a vehicle near US Capitol

From CNN's Whitney Wild

Police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement sources.  

Police are sending a negotiators to engage with a man in the truck making the threat, one of the sources said.

US Capitol Police in a tweet said they are responding to the incident of a suspicious vehicle near. Congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices, according to messages seen by CNN.

Capitol Police said in a tweet this is an "ongoing investigation." 