Police respond to a claim of an explosive device near the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, on Thursday. CNN

One House office building and a Library of Congress building are being evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity, according to alerts sent to staffers viewed by CNN.

CNN is reporting that police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement sources.

Staffers in the Cannon and Jefferson buildings were alerted by email to remain calm and relocate. Staffers in the Jefferson building were told to not use the exits on the west side of the building.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.