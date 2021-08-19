Supreme Court evacuated because of claims of suspected explosives
The Supreme Court has been evacuated on the recommendation of US Capitol Police because of the suspected security threat near the Library of Congress, according to a spokesperson for the Court.
The high court is still closed to the public because of Covid-19.
House office buildings are being evacuated due to suspicious vehicle
One House office building and a Library of Congress building are being evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity, according to alerts sent to staffers viewed by CNN.
CNN is reporting that police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement sources.
Staffers in the Cannon and Jefferson buildings were alerted by email to remain calm and relocate. Staffers in the Jefferson building were told to not use the exits on the west side of the building.
The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.
Police responding to claims of suspected explosives in a vehicle near US Capitol
Police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement sources.
Police are sending a negotiators to engage with a man in the truck making the threat, one of the sources said.
US Capitol Police in a tweet said they are responding to the incident of a suspicious vehicle near. Congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices, according to messages seen by CNN.
Capitol Police said in a tweet this is an "ongoing investigation."