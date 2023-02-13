Audio
The latest on the unidentified objects shot down over North America

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:38 p.m. ET, February 13, 2023
7 min ago

Sen. Schumer says intelligence agencies are "getting new evidence every hour" on suspected spy balloon

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that intelligence agencies are “getting new evidence every hour” on the suspected Chinese spy balloon as they examine pieces of it that were collected.

In an interview on "The View" on Monday morning, he added that senators will learn a lot more information at their all-Senate briefing on Wednesday.

Schumer said the US military and intelligence agencies are “focused like a laser" on figuring out what happened and coming up with a plan to deal with this particular balloon and any other assets in the future.

Schumer reiterated he’s supportive of a bipartisan Senate investigation into “why we didn’t know” about the balloons sooner. 

1 min ago

A timeline of when the unidentified objects were shot down in North American airspace

From CNN's staff

A high-altitude object was shot down near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, marking the fourth time in just over a week that the US military has taken down objects in North American airspace. Here's a timeline of all the objects that we know about:

Last weekend: A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina.

Friday: An unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.

Saturday: Another unidentified object was shot down by US fighter jets over northern Canada on Saturday.

Sunday: The US military shot down another high altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, the Pentagon said.

Here's a look at where the objects were shot down:

27 min ago

Why these unidentified objects are being spotted now

Analysis by Paul LeBlanc

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, on February 1.
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, on February 1. (Chase Doak/Reuters)

The US intelligence community’s method to track China’s fleet of surveillance balloons was only discovered within the last year, six people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The findings have allowed the US to develop a consistent technical method for the first time, which they have used to track the balloons in near-real time across the globe, the sources said.

The revelation that the intelligence community only within the last year developed a reliable way to track China’s balloon fleet – which officials now say has flown dozens of missions worldwide – helps explain why Trump administration officials have stridently claimed to have had no knowledge of the three alleged flights over US territory during the former president’s time in office.

In other words, it’s possible that it’s not so much the objects that are new, but our ability to track them.

And, as CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reported Sunday, NORAD command recently readjusted its filters to better spot slow-moving targets operating above a certain altitude.

“In light of the People’s Republic of China balloon that we took down last Saturday, we have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects that we detected over the past week,” Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, Melissa Dalton said.

China has accused the US of “illegally” flying high-altitude balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022. The White House responded to those claims by saying the allegation is false.

“Any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC is false. It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across 5 continents,” a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, wrote on Twitter.

41 min ago

An airborne object over Lake Huron on Sunday was the latest to be downed by US fighter jet

From CNN's Oren Liebermann, Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand, Arlette Saenz, Phil Mattingly and Haley Britzky

A US F-16 fighter jet shot down another airborne object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon at the direction of President Joe Biden, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the object was not assessed to be a military threat, but it was a flight hazard.

“We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more,” Ryder said.

Melissa Dalton, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, echoed that sentiment Sunday night, telling reporters the objects were taken down out of an “abundance of caution.”

She added that high-altitude objects can be used by a range of companies, countries, and research organizations for “purposes that are not nefarious, including legitimate research.”

The operation marks the third day in a row that an unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace. An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.

Ryder said the object shot down Sunday was the same one that radar detected on Saturday over Montana that caused airspace to briefly close in the evening.

The object was flying at 20,000 feet over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday. It was “octagonal” with strings hanging off and no discernible payload, according to the official and another source briefed on the matter.

The path of the object and its altitude raised concerns that it could pose a threat to civilian aircraft, but it did not pose a military threat to anyone on the ground, the official said.

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday that the operation to down the object over Lake Huron was carried out by pilots from the US Air Force and the National Guard.

42 min ago

Full Senate will get briefed Wednesday on China

From CNN's Manu Raju

All senators will get a classified briefed this Wednesday on China, according to a Senate aide. Senators were also briefed last week on China.

The briefings come as many questions remain about a string of unidentified objects that were shot down over North American airspace this weekend after a Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

43 min ago

Chinese surveillance balloons have been spotted in the Middle East in the past, US Air Force general says

From CNN's Haley Britzky

In this file photo provided by the US Air Force, Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich delivers a commemorative speech during a change of command ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
In this file photo provided by the US Air Force, Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich delivers a commemorative speech during a change of command ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman/US Air Force/AP)

Chinese surveillance balloons have been spotted in the Middle East over the last few years, the commander of US Air Forces Central said on Monday.

“We have seen surveillance balloons in the AOR … they did not go anywhere near our sensitive sites but we have seen them in the past transiting through the region,” Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich told reporters at an event at the Center for New American Security (CNAS), adding that the ones he knew of were Chinese balloons.

“I’m actually interested in getting some of those very high-altitude balloons for surveillance purposes to get a more persistent stare on some of the places where we don’t see as well as we can,” he added. “They haven’t been a threat to us but we’ve certainly observed them.” 

Grynkewich’s comments come after an eventful weekend as the US shot down three unidentified objects in North American airspace in as many days, following the takedown of a Chinese surveillance balloon the week prior. Officials were cautious to not characterize the objects as balloons, saying they were waiting to learn more after the debris was recovered.

The balloons spotted in the Middle East never hung out over Americans bases, Grynkewich said, recalling the latest instance in which a balloon “primarily stayed out over the water.” There’s “no regular pattern to it,” he said, adding that there was roughly three instances he could recall over the last few years.

He declined to go into detail about the latest event, which he said happened in the fall of 2022.

“[W]e’re not sure if it was a weather balloon or some sort of a surveillance balloon, we never got up close, it was never a threat. We never had to go inspect it and get a visual and identification of it,” he said.