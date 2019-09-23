Trump attends the United Nations General Assembly
Trump said he discussed Joe Biden with Ukraine's president. The two global leaders will meet this week.
Trump's week at the UN General Assembly will be shadowed by an unrelated controversy: his reported attempt to convince Ukraine's leader to investigate a political rival during a summer phone call.
What we know so far about the call: Trump on Sunday acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in a July call with Ukraine's president, days after news broke that a whistleblower filed a complaint against the President. Now, Democrats have strengthened calls for investigation into Trump's contact with the foreign leader and party leadership warned of a new lawless chapter in the United States.
At the UN this week: The plots will converge Wednesday when Trump meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit here.
But before then, the President will dart between meetings with more than a dozen foreign leaders on Monday and Tuesday, eager to apply his distinctly personal brand of one-on-one diplomacy to the world's foremost body of multilateralism.
Trump will meet with these 6 foreign leaders today
Today, Trump sits for meetings with the leaders of....
- Pakistan
- Poland
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Egypt
- South Korea
Each of those meetings come carrying a unique set of policy flash-points and interpersonal dynamics.
Pakistan: Trump has volunteered to help mediate the dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan — an overture that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says is unwelcome. It's a rare disagreement between the two, who held hands Sunday at a rally in Houston called "Howdy Modi!"
New Zealand: Trump's first meeting with New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern will bring together the embodiments of two global poles: Trump the conservative populist and Ardern a symbol of progressive values. One of the first national elected leaders to give birth in office, Ardern also garnered praise for her handling of a pair of March mosque shootings, including instituting a quick ban on assault weapons.
Egypt: Trump's session with Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi comes at a sensitive moment: rare anti-government protests broke out this weekend in Cairo calling for Sisi's resignation after corruption allegations.
There's a UN climate summit today. Trump won't be there.
The UN has arranged a special Climate Action summit today, before the formal speeches given by heads of state and governments that normally draw the most attention.
Here's what will happen there: Breaking with tradition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told leaders not to come to the podium without "concrete and transformative plans" to halt rising global temperatures, achieve carbon neutrality and cut carbon emissions by 45 percent.
VIPs with proposals have been told they have just three minutes to speak.
Who will (and won't) be there: The aim is to pressure world leaders to do more, as the climate emergency worsens. Some have made it a top priority — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be in town for the climate summit, even though she's skipping the rest of the week.
In contrast, President Trump will be in town, but he's skipping the climate summit — instead hosting a session on religious persecution in the same building. Trump has previously avoided international meetings on climate.