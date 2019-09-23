The UN has arranged a special Climate Action summit today, before the formal speeches given by heads of state and governments that normally draw the most attention.

Here's what will happen there: Breaking with tradition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told leaders not to come to the podium without "concrete and transformative plans" to halt rising global temperatures, achieve carbon neutrality and cut carbon emissions by 45 percent.

VIPs with proposals have been told they have just three minutes to speak.

Who will (and won't) be there: The aim is to pressure world leaders to do more, as the climate emergency worsens. Some have made it a top priority — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be in town for the climate summit, even though she's skipping the rest of the week.

In contrast, President Trump will be in town, but he's skipping the climate summit — instead hosting a session on religious persecution in the same building. Trump has previously avoided international meetings on climate.