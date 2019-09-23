The United Nations General Assembly
UN Secretary-General calls Trump's appearance at the climate summit "a step forward"
UN Secretary-General António Guterres described President Trump’s appearance at the Climate Action Summit as a “step forward.”
He had a half-smile, but didn’t reply when asked about Trump listening but not speaking at the summit.
Angela Merkel pledges to double Germany's climate protection funding
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to double her country's climate protection funding at today's special United Nations summit.
Merkel, speaking at the Climate Action Summit, said industrialized countries created the crisis and "have the obligation to put our technology, the best of our knowledge, and our finances into stopping global warming as we know it."
"Germany sees its responsibility on the international stage and on the national stage," she said. "Internationally, we shall increase our funding for global climate protection from $2-4 billion euros and compared to 2014. In particular, we will aim at 1.5 billion and pay this into the green climate fund."
Trump says he is "a big believer in clean air and clean water," but thinks countries "should do it for themselves"
President Trump said he believes in clean water and air but also thinks countries "should do it for themselves"
"I’m a big believer in clean air and clean water, and all countries should get together and do that, and they should do it for themselves. Very, very important," he told reporters after attending the United Nations's Climate Action Summit.
About the summit: Earlier today, Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a speech at the summit, telling leaders, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."
Breaking with tradition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told leaders not to come to the podium without "concrete and transformative plans" to halt rising global temperatures, achieve carbon neutrality and cut carbon emissions by 45 percent.
Iran's president says US sanctions show "desperation"
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to speak at the United Nations later today, according to state-run Press TV.
"We are headed to the UN while the Americans have pushed their sanctions campaign so far that they admit there is nothing left for them to sanction," Rouhani said, according to Press TV.
Rouhani, who flew to New York this morning, added that the failure of US sanctions had put the United States in a state of "absolute desperation" regarding Iran.
Press TV reported that Rouhani “felt compelled” to participate in the UNGA because the United States does not seem “very eager to have various Iranian delegations at the UN and speaking to the media” and that “the fact that they are not that eager shows that it is imperative for us to be at the UN at different levels and speak out, because we have logic and strong arguments while our enemies don't.”
Iran's Rouhani will not meet with Trump
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not meet with President Trump, the country's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told reporters at the United Nations today.
He ignored questions from reporters as he exited UN headquarters, saying, “I’ve got to go to the airport to pick up the president.”
Asked if Rouhani will meet with Trump, Zarif shouted, “No!”
Greta Thunberg: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood"
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly today, said she shouldn't have to be addressing the crisis.
"I should be back in school, on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope," she said. "How dare you!"
She continued: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words — and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying."
Watch the moment:
Trump is attending the UN climate summit
President Trump is now attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit. He wasn't originally expected to attend, since he's hosting a session on religious persecution in the same building.
Trump is listening to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver remarks at the climate summit. He is sitting in the US seat in the audience with his hands folded, with a translation headset in his right ear.
Behind him are Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft.
Mulvaney and Pompeo are chatting among themselves as Modi speaks.
US wants the UN to oppose terms such as "reproductive health and rights" in policies
In remarks delivered at the United Nations General Assembly today, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar encouraged world leaders to expand access to health care without the inclusion of terms such as “reproductive health and rights.”
“We do not support references to ambiguous terms and expressions, such as sexual and reproductive health and rights, in UN documents because they can undermine the critical role of the family and promote practices like abortion in circumstances that do not enjoy international consensus and which can be misinterpreted by UN agencies,” Azar said while standing next to health officials from Guatemala, Brazil, Iraq, Poland and Hungary.
“There is no international right to an abortion and these terms should not be used to promote pro-abortion policies and measures,” Azar said. "Further, we only support sex education that appreciates the protective role of the family in this education and does not condone harmful sexual risks for young people."
The statement, suggesting a stance against abortion, was presented during a high-level meeting on universal health coverage. The meeting aims to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage for everyone around the world, which would include access to health care services, medicines and vaccines. The effort is part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, under which all countries have committed to try to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.
“We therefore request that the UN, including UN agencies, focus on concrete efforts that enjoy broad consensus among member states," Azar said. "To that end, only documents that have been adopted by all member states should be cited in UN resolutions."
In his remarks, Azar said that he and the other health officials were speaking on behalf of the United States, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Guatemala, Haiti, Hungary, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
“We support equal access to health care which includes but is not limited to reproductive concerns, maternal health, voluntary and informed family planning, HIV, elimination of violence against women and girls, and empowerment to reach the highest standard of health,” Azar said. “Let us focus on concrete issues and challenges to accelerate access to health for all, to this end, international solidarity has a key role to play in order to build broad consensus by member states.”
Trump and Iran's president will both be at UNGA, but they don't have a meeting planned
This year, a mysterious attack on Saudi oil fields has provided some late drama to the UN General Assembly, as US officials point the finger at Iran, despite its denials and claims of responsibility by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and other Middle East players will all be under one roof for days. Some can't stray too far: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has been slapped by movement restrictions from the US, which confine him to a small zone near the UN headquarters.
A senior UN official stated, "tensions in the Gulf are going to be the backdrop to a lot of events and meetings."
Which leads us to a big question at UNGA: Will President Trump meet Iranian President Rouhani? Nothing is planned between the two leaders — though both will be in the UN building amid the parade of delegations.
About Rouhani's trip: Iran's government spokesperson Ali Rabie said Rouhani initially questioned whether he should take the trip to UNGA and expressed his doubts at various meetings.
He decided to go to proclaim Iranian people's rights and message to the international community of public opinion around the world, Rabie said.
“The visit will be finalized, and Rouhani will meet with at least 13 head of states,” his spokesperson said. Rouhani is determined to take “this exceptional opportunity to show that Iran is not a country that is bound by US sanctions.”
Rouhani left Iran on Monday morning for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. He plans to return to Tehran on Thursday.