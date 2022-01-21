Blinken says Russia's aggressions are at odds with their security interests

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking during a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 21 January in Geneva, Switzerland. (Alex Brandon/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised Russia’s sinking favorability ratings in eastern Ukraine when he met with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday in an effort to point out that Russia’s aggressions have not been useful in advancing their security interests in the region.

“I said, 'Mr. Lavrov, so many of the things you’ve done in recent years have precipitated virtually everything you say you want to prevent,'” Blinken said during a press conference on Friday. “Before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, seizing Crimea, going into the Donbass, Russia’s favorability ratings in Ukraine were 70%, now they’re 25 or 30%.”

CNN has asked the US State Department about which specific polling the secretary was referring to.

Blinken also pointed to the increased support for Ukraine joining NATO – which Russia adamantly opposes — that has largely been the result of Russia’s aggressions.

“Before 2014, before they went and seized Crimea and went into the Donbass, support for Ukraine joining NATO was 25 or 30%, now it’s 60 %,” Blinken said.

Blinken also claimed that when Russia seized Crimea in 2014, it changed NATO's position on security in Europe.

“Based on Russia’s stated strategic interests and concerns, how have their actions advanced those concerns? On the contrary, it’s gone in the opposite of what Russia purports to want, and now if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine, the outcome will simply be to reinforce the very things, the very trends that Russia expresses a concern about," he added.