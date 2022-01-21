Follow CNN Politics
By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:52 a.m. ET, January 21, 2022
9 min ago

Blinken says Russia's aggressions are at odds with their security interests

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Ellie Kaufman

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking during a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 21 January in Geneva, Switzerland.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking during a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 21 January in Geneva, Switzerland. (Alex Brandon/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised Russia’s sinking favorability ratings in eastern Ukraine when he met with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday in an effort to point out that Russia’s aggressions have not been useful in advancing their security interests in the region.  

“I said, 'Mr. Lavrov, so many of the things you’ve done in recent years have precipitated virtually everything you say you want to prevent,'” Blinken said during a press conference on Friday. “Before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, seizing Crimea, going into the Donbass, Russia’s favorability ratings in Ukraine were 70%, now they’re 25 or 30%.” 

CNN has asked the US State Department about which specific polling the secretary was referring to. 

Blinken also pointed to the increased support for Ukraine joining NATO – which Russia adamantly opposes — that has largely been the result of Russia’s aggressions. 

“Before 2014, before they went and seized Crimea and went into the Donbass, support for Ukraine joining NATO was 25 or 30%, now it’s 60 %,” Blinken said.

Blinken also claimed that when Russia seized Crimea in 2014, it changed NATO's position on security in Europe.

“Based on Russia’s stated strategic interests and concerns, how have their actions advanced those concerns? On the contrary, it’s gone in the opposite of what Russia purports to want, and now if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine, the outcome will simply be to reinforce the very things, the very trends that Russia expresses a concern about," he added. 

52 min ago

Russia asks foreign troops to leave Bulgaria and Romania

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

A British Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon stands at a NATO airport in Romania on 01 July 2021.
A British Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon stands at a NATO airport in Romania on 01 July 2021. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Russia’s security demands to the US and NATO include the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from NATO member states Bulgaria and Romania, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said Moscow’s position was very clear and didn’t leave room for “ambiguous interpretations.”

“We are talking about the withdrawal of foreign forces, hardware, and weapons as well as other steps that will ensure that the setup in the countries that were not NATO members back in 1997 would be reverted to what it was back then,” the ministry said. “These include Bulgaria and Romania.”

Both Bulgaria and Romania are on the Black Sea — close to Russia’s area of influence. Romania also borders Ukraine. 

On Thursday, the Dutch defense minister told parliament that the Netherlands would deploy two F-35 jets, along with support staff, to Bulgaria to increase NATO’s defense and deterrence capabilities in the region, in light of Russian troop build-up around Ukraine.

The deployment is expected to take place in April-May. The country also made available to NATO an amphibious transport ship. 

The Spanish minister of defense also offered to send fighter jets to Bulgaria and a warship to the Black Sea in light of the rising tensions.

1 hr 24 min ago

Ukraine defense minister accused Russia of bolstering Donbass separatists

From CNN's Katya Krebs in Kyiv

Russia has been sending military equipment to bolster pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbass region, the Ukrainian Defense ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to increase the combat capabilities of pro-Russian occupation troops in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” the statement read. “Since the beginning of this month, the occupiers have secretly brought in more than 7,000 tons of fuel, several units of tanks and self-propelled artillery, other weapons and ammunition for artillery systems and mortars, by rail and road from the territory of the Russian Federation to the units of the 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) army corps.”

The statement added: “The enemy units are being strengthened through the network of recruitment centers in Russia, who are actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them to the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions after undergoing intensive training courses in training centers."

Some background:

Ukraine insists Russia is seeking to destabilize the country with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, recently saying a coup plot, involving Ukrainians and Russians, had been uncovered.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that a planned coup could be part of Russia's plan ahead of a military invasion. "External military pressure goes hand in hand with domestic destabilization of the country," he said.

Tensions between the two countries have been exacerbated by a deepening Ukrainian energy crisis that Kyiv believes Moscow has purposefully provoked.

59 min ago

Blinken: US prepared for another Biden-Putin meeting "if it proves useful and productive"

From CNN's Michael Conte

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meet in Geneva, Switzerland on 21 January.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meet in Geneva, Switzerland on 21 January. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said US is "fully prepared" for another Biden-Putin summit “if it proves useful and productive.”

“If we conclude and the Russians conclude that the best way to resolve things is through a further conversation between them, we’re certainly prepared to do that,” said Blinken at a press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. 

The meeting lasted an hour and a half. Blinken held his press conference after Lavrov.

The top US diplomat said that after the US shares its written responses to Russia’s concerns, there will be further conversations “at least at the level of foreign ministers.”

1 hr 36 min ago

Russian foreign minister does not rule out Biden-Putin summit

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said contact with the United States will continue and did not rule out a Biden-Putin summit.

“We’re waiting for their official answer [to Russian security demands],” Lavrov said during a press conference after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We're planning another conversation at our ministerial level.”

“President Putin is always ready for contact with President Biden,” he added, but said it the two sides were not in that position yet. 

He concluded, “we need to understand what will happen before we go to the presidential level."

1 hr 2 min ago

Russia never threatened Ukraine, Russian foreign minister says

From CNN's Anna Chernova in Moscow

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference following security talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 21 January in Geneva, Switzerland.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference following security talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 21 January in Geneva, Switzerland. (Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow never threatened Ukraine or its people, despite the massive military build-up near its borders. 

“Russia never once, nowhere, never threatened the Ukrainian people through the mouths of its official representatives,” Lavrov told journalists after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Some background: The Kremlin has consistently denied that it is planning to attack Ukraine and argues that NATO support for Ukraine — including increased weapons supplies and military training — constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

Meanwhile, the US and NATO have described the movements and concentrations of troops in and around Ukraine as "unusual." As many as 100,000 Russian troops have remained amassed at the Ukrainian border. US intelligence findings in December estimated that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine "as soon as early 2022."

1 hr 40 min ago

US will share concerns with Russia in writing next week, Blinken says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will share its concerns with Russia “in more detail, and in writing next week,” after an hour-and-a-half long meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.

“I told him that following the consultations that we’ll have in the coming days with allies and partners, we anticipate that we will be able to share with Russia our concerns in more detail, and in writing next week,” Blinken said during a news conference following his meeting with Lavrov.

The US and Russia “agreed to further discussions after that,” Blinken said.

Going into this meeting in Geneva, Blinken had said he had no plans on presenting Lavrov with written responses, as Russia has been calling for.

1 hr 6 min ago

Blinken: Meeting with Russia was "not a negotiation," but an exchange of concerns and ideas

From CNN's Michael Conte

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) speaks to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not seen) in Geneva, Switzerland on 21 January.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) speaks to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not seen) in Geneva, Switzerland on 21 January. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his meeting today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva was “not a negotiation,” but was instead “a candid exchange of concerns and ideas.”

“I made clear to Minister Lavrov that there are certain issues and fundamental principles that the United States and our partners and allies are committed to defend,” said Blinken at a news conference after the meeting.

Blinken said there was “no trade space” when it came to the principle of “the sovereign right of the Ukrainian people to write their own future.”

1 hr 10 min ago

Blinken says US is committed to "swift response" to further aggression against Ukraine

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Vasco Cotovio

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 21, after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 21, after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Geneva, Friday that Washington is committed to a "united, swift and severe response" if Moscow commits further aggression against Ukraine.

The two top diplomats ended their hour and a half bilateral meeting Friday, during which the US tried to convince Russia to de-escalate the situation at the Ukrainian border where Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops and shown signs of a potential invasion into Ukraine.

"We are, all of us, all equally committed to the path of diplomacy and dialogue to try to resolve our differences," Blinken said Friday. "But we're also committed, if that proves impossible and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine, to a united, swift and severe response."

At a news conference following the meeting with Blinken, Lavrov said that the US had agreed to send written answers to all of Russia's security demands.

Both sides admitted before their talks that neither was expecting a breakthrough on Russia's security demands, which the US and allies have deemed nonstarters.

Blinken reiterated he didn't expect the US and Russia to resolve their differences in the meeting but said he hoped to keep a diplomatic path to addressing those issues open.

"We're committed to walking that path and resolving our differences peacefully," he said.

Blinken's meeting with Lavrov on Friday followed his meetings in Berlin with his German, UK and French counterparts and Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.