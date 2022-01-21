Russia never threatened Ukraine, Russian foreign minister says

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference following security talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 21 January in Geneva, Switzerland. (Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow never threatened Ukraine or its people, despite the massive military build-up near its borders.

“Russia never once, nowhere, never threatened the Ukrainian people through the mouths of its official representatives,” Lavrov told journalists after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Some background: The Kremlin has consistently denied that it is planning to attack Ukraine and argues that NATO support for Ukraine — including increased weapons supplies and military training — constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

Meanwhile, the US and NATO have described the movements and concentrations of troops in and around Ukraine as "unusual." As many as 100,000 Russian troops have remained amassed at the Ukrainian border. US intelligence findings in December estimated that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine "as soon as early 2022."