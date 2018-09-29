Trump rallies in West VirginiaBy Christina Kline, CNN
Trump hits Democrats: They're on a mission to 'resist and obstruct'
The President obliquely referred to the situation surrounding his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh while talking about the importance of Republican turnout in the midterm elections.
“All of what we’ve done is at stake in November. Five weeks away from one of the most important elections in our lifetimes. This is one of the big, big -- I’m not running but I’m really running that’s why I’m all over the place fighting for great candidates,” he said.
Trump continued, “You see this horrible, horrible radical group of Democrats, you see it happening right now. And they’re determined to take back power by using any means necessary, you see the meanness, the nastiness. They don’t care who they hurt, who they have to run over in order to get power and control, that’s what they want is power and control, we’re not going to give it to them.”
Democrats, he said, are on a mission to “resist and obstruct.”
“And you see that over the last four days,” he said, calling the Democrats “angry and mean and nasty and untruthful.”
He referenced Senate Judiciary Committee ranking Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein by name, which received loud boos from the audience.
“Remember her answer? Did you leak the document? Uh, uh, what. No, uh no, I wait one – that was really bad body language – the worst body language I’ve ever seen.”
Trump says Brett Kavanaugh 'suffered the meanness, the anger' of the Democratic party
President Donald Trump praised his Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, tying a vote for the nominee to combatting the Democratic party’s tactics.
“On Thursday the American people saw the brilliant and quality and courage of our nominee for the United States Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” he said to applause.
“A vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh is a vote to confirm one of the most accomplished legal minds of our time, a jurist with a sterling record of public service,” he said.
Trump said that Kavanaugh has “suffered the meanness, the anger” of the Democratic party, adding, “A vote for Judge Kavanaugh is a vote to reject the ruthless and outrageous tactics of the Democratic party.”
Gov. Jim Justice joins Trump on stage
The President calls "Big Jim" or Jim Justice, Republican governor of West Virginia, up to the stage.
Trump opens up the rally talking about the economy
"Our economy is booming like never before," the President said. "And by the way, your state is booming like never before," he tells the attendees in West Virginia.
Trump is on the stage
The President greets attendees from the stage and is about to begin speaking as the crowd chants "USA!" He walked out to John Denver’s “Country Roads, Take Me Home.”
Rally signs: 'FINISH THE WALL'
Rally attendees in Wheeling, West Virginia, are holding signs that read “FINISH THE WALL.”
The Senate race in WV leans Democratic
West Virginia should be at or near the top of the GOP's targets this cycle based on Trump's 42-point margin there in 2016, and Trump's frequent visits prove they hope to pick it up.
But the difficulty for Republicans is they are running against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a popular two-term governor who has demonstrated a willingness to buck his party and support the President's policies and nominees.
He voted for Trump's first Supreme Court selection, Neil Gorsuch, and is one of a few senators who support Republican Sen. Jeff Flake's call for an FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh's past and now essentially hold the future of his Supreme Court nomination in their hands.
Manchin also has demonstrated he can win in a less-than-ideal environment, receiving 61% of the vote in 2012 even as Romney carried the state with 62% support.
Republican nominee Patrick Morrisey, the state's attorney general, has faced questions about his fundraising ability and Manchin has a huge cash advantage. Morrisey only recently launched his first television ad, a biographical spot that features praise from the President and highlights his legal challenge to environmental regulations implemented by the Obama administration.
That comes after Democratic outside groups have spent the summer pummeling Morrisey on TV over his work as a "DC lobbyist" for pharmaceutical companies and his decision to join a lawsuit challenging the ACA, a move that could lead to protections for pre-existing conditions being struck down. That line of attack could resonate in West Virginia, which at 36% has the highest rate of adults under 65 with pre-existing conditions, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study in 2016.
Trump rallies in West Virginia at 7 p.m. ET tonight
President Trump's rally will be at 7 p.m. ET tonight at the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
This will be Trump's seventh visit to West Virginia since he took office and his first stop in Wheeling since he first began campaigning, according to CNN affiliate WCHS.
He last visited on Aug. 21 when he urged voters to support Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey as he runs against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.