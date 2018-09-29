Trump hits Democrats: They're on a mission to 'resist and obstruct'

The President obliquely referred to the situation surrounding his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh while talking about the importance of Republican turnout in the midterm elections.

“All of what we’ve done is at stake in November. Five weeks away from one of the most important elections in our lifetimes. This is one of the big, big -- I’m not running but I’m really running that’s why I’m all over the place fighting for great candidates,” he said.

Trump continued, “You see this horrible, horrible radical group of Democrats, you see it happening right now. And they’re determined to take back power by using any means necessary, you see the meanness, the nastiness. They don’t care who they hurt, who they have to run over in order to get power and control, that’s what they want is power and control, we’re not going to give it to them.”

Democrats, he said, are on a mission to “resist and obstruct.”

“And you see that over the last four days,” he said, calling the Democrats “angry and mean and nasty and untruthful.”

He referenced Senate Judiciary Committee ranking Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein by name, which received loud boos from the audience.

“Remember her answer? Did you leak the document? Uh, uh, what. No, uh no, I wait one – that was really bad body language – the worst body language I’ve ever seen.”