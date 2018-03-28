Pressed Wednesday for the President's reaction on Louisiana's decision not to charge the officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the President believe the matter should be "left up to the local authorities."

"Certainly a terrible incident," Sanders said of the shooting. "This is something that is a local matter and it’s something that we feel should be left up to the local authorities at this time."

The Department of Justice found insufficient evidence last May to charge the officers with civil rights violations.

"Certainly we want to make sure that all law enforcement is carrying out the letter of the law," Sanders said, adding that "the President is very supportive of law enforcement.

Pressed further about the lack of Trump's leadership on the matter, Sanders said the administration wants "to find ways to bring the country together, certainly not looking for any place of division. I think you've seen that in the policies that he's put forward."

"Whether they're black, white, Hispanic, rich or poor, we look for ways to protect individuals in this country," Sanders said.