White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump continues to have "concerns" about unfounded allegations that the FBI planted a spy in the Trump campaign during the 2016 campaign.

Pressed about the allegations after a prominent House Republican said the FBI acted appropriately during the campaign, Sanders defended the President's position and said Trump has broader concerns about the FBI beyond the "spy" allegations.

"Clearly there’s still cause for concern that needs to be looked at," Sanders said. "The President's concerned about the matter and we're going to continue to follow the issue."

Sanders said Trump remains concerned both about the FBI's use of a confidential informant -- which Trump has branded a "spy" -- during the campaign and about the "overall conduct of the FBI."

Sanders faced the questions after Rep. Trey Gowdy of the House intelligence committee said the FBI acted appropriately in the course of its investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.

"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said on Fox News Tuesday evening, addressing a classified briefing he received from the Justice Department.

Still, Sanders said the White House would "like to see this fully looked into."