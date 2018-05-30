President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Giuliani: It wouldn't be obstruction if Trump asked Sessions to reverse his recusal
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he didn't think it would be considered obstruction of justice if the President asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his recusal from the Russia investigation.
“Oh no," Giuliani said. "Hardly. You’ve got to be able to ask your Cabinet members to do things you think they should do."
Rudy Giuliani: Trump likely won’t fire Jeff Sessions before Robert Mueller’s report
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, talking to reporters on the South Lawn, said he doesn’t believe the President would fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions before special counsel Robert Mueller’s report comes out.
He later said this doesn’t mean his job is 100% safe.
Giuliani also didn’t say this means Sessions will be asked to hand in his resignation after the report comes out.
Mueller, who's investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, could issue a report making referrals or recommendations to the House of Representatives.
It would then be up to the House of Representatives to decide what to do about with the special counsel's report -- and whether to pursue articles of impeachment.
Trump's in the batting cage at the White House sports event
President Trump is hosting the White House's Sports and Fitness Day this afternoon. More than 250 children, parents and coaching staff are on the White House lawn for the event, which highlights the benefits of youth sports.
There's a batting cage set up — and President Trump just stepped in.
Melania Trump tweets on her whereabouts
While President Trump gave a speech at the fitness event at the White House, the first lady tweeted about her absence from the public eye.
It's been 20 days since the public has laid eyes on first lady Melania Trump.
White House: President Trump still has "concerns" about unfounded spy allegations
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump continues to have "concerns" about unfounded allegations that the FBI planted a spy in the Trump campaign during the 2016 campaign.
Pressed about the allegations after a prominent House Republican said the FBI acted appropriately during the campaign, Sanders defended the President's position and said Trump has broader concerns about the FBI beyond the "spy" allegations.
Sanders said Trump remains concerned both about the FBI's use of a confidential informant -- which Trump has branded a "spy" -- during the campaign and about the "overall conduct of the FBI."
Sanders faced the questions after Rep. Trey Gowdy of the House intelligence committee said the FBI acted appropriately in the course of its investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.
"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said on Fox News Tuesday evening, addressing a classified briefing he received from the Justice Department.
Still, Sanders said the White House would "like to see this fully looked into."
A kid's question about school shootings just made Sarah Sanders choke up
A kid reporter asked Sarah Sanders a question about school shootings — and the White House press secretary got emotional as she answered it.
Here's what the boy asked:
"At my school, we recently we had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects mine and other students' mental health is worrying about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"
And here's how Sanders responded:
"I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I am sorry that you feel that way," Sanders said. "This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week in an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off," she said.
White House: "No one's defending" Roseanne's tweets, says Trump was "calling out media bias"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if President Trump has talked to Roseanne Barr after ABC canceled her show for a racist tweet.
Sanders said she wasn't aware of a conversation between Barr and the President.
She was also asked why the President choose to address the ABC apology in a tweet this morning, instead of Barr's racist tweet.
She then railed against two unnamed networks that did not take the Right to Try legislation signing live and touted the President’s accomplishments, including the creation of opportunity zones and opioid initiatives, saying that she was “simply pointing out the bias.”
Sanders said Trump was "pointing to the hypocrisy" of calling out Barr when other celebrities' questionable comments have gone unpunished. She questioned why ABC and its leadership didn’t punish Joy Behar after she called christianity a “mental illness” or Kathy Griffin for her anti-Trump comments on “The View.”
White House: We expect the North Korea summit will happen on June 12
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the Trump administration expects the summit with North Korea to happen on June 12 as originally planned. (Trump canceled the summit last week, but a day later appeared to reverse course, telling reporters the summit could still happen if conditions keep improving.)
Later, she added: "In terms of North Korea we are preparing and expect that to take place on June 12 and we'll be ready if it does on June 12th and if it's not, we'll be ready if it takes place on July 12."
Talks between US and North Korean officials along the Korean Demilitarized Zone have been “positive," Sanders said. She said a logistics team in Singapore had also met with North Korean officials to plan summit details, and was expected to meet again on Thursday.
Previously a North Korean delegation had failed to show up to a planned meeting to discuss logistics.
Sanders confirms Kim Kardashian is coming to the White House today
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Kim Kardashian West will be at the White House, but she wouldn’t provide many more details on her trip.
"She is expected to be here at the White House. I can confirm she’ll be here. We’ll keep you posted on any meetings that take place and what those look like," Sanders said.