President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
White House: President Trump still has "concerns" about unfounded spy allegations
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump continues to have "concerns" about unfounded allegations that the FBI planted a spy in the Trump campaign during the 2016 campaign.
Pressed about the allegations after a prominent House Republican said the FBI acted appropriately during the campaign, Sanders defended the President's position and said Trump has broader concerns about the FBI beyond the "spy" allegations.
Sanders said Trump remains concerned both about the FBI's use of a confidential informant -- which Trump has branded a "spy" -- during the campaign and about the "overall conduct of the FBI."
Sanders faced the questions after Rep. Trey Gowdy of the House intelligence committee said the FBI acted appropriately in the course of its investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.
"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said on Fox News Tuesday evening, addressing a classified briefing he received from the Justice Department.
Still, Sanders said the White House would "like to see this fully looked into."
A kid's question about school shootings just made Sarah Sanders choke up
A kid reporter asked Sarah Sanders a question about school shootings — and the White House press secretary got emotional as she answered it.
Here's what the boy asked:
"At my school, we recently we had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects mine and other students' mental health is worrying about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"
And here's how Sanders responded:
"I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I am sorry that you feel that way," Sanders said. "This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week in an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off," she said.
White House: "No one's defending" Roseanne's tweets, says Trump was "calling out media bias"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if President Trump has talked to Roseanne Barr after ABC canceled her show for a racist tweet.
Sanders said she wasn't aware of a conversation between Barr and the President.
She was also asked why the President choose to address the ABC apology in a tweet this morning, instead of Barr's racist tweet.
She then railed against two unnamed networks that did not take the Right to Try legislation signing live and touted the President’s accomplishments, including the creation of opportunity zones and opioid initiatives, saying that she was “simply pointing out the bias.”
White House: We expect the North Korea summit will happen on June 12
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the Trump administration expects the summit with North Korea to happen on June 12 as originally planned. (Trump canceled the summit last week, but a day later appeared to reverse course, telling reporters the summit could still happen if conditions keep improving.)
Later, she added: "In terms of North Korea we are preparing and expect that to take place on June 12 and we'll be ready if it does on June 12th and if it's not, we'll be ready if it takes place on July 12."
Talks between US and North Korean officials along the Korean Demilitarized Zone have been “positive," Sanders said. She said a logistics team in Singapore had also met with North Korean officials to plan summit details, and was expected to meet again on Thursday.
Previously a North Korean delegation had failed to show up to a planned meeting to discuss logistics.
Sanders confirms Kim Kardashian is coming to the White House today
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Kim Kardashian West will be at the White House, but she wouldn’t provide many more details on her trip.
"She is expected to be here at the White House. I can confirm she’ll be here. We’ll keep you posted on any meetings that take place and what those look like," Sanders said.
President Trump will meet with Santa Fe school shooting victims tomorrow
President Trump is traveling tomorrow to Houston, Texas, where he'll meet with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced today.
A gunman killed 10 people on the Texas campus on May 18.
Santa Fe High School students returned to school yesterday for the first time since the shooting.
Some things that have happened since the last press briefing
It's been more than a week since we had a White House press briefing (the last one was May 22). And that's not exactly unique: The White House has held markedly few on-camera briefings this month.
Here's a rundown of some of the things Trump has said and done since the last briefing:
- He canceled his June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un with a letter warned North Korea that the US military is ready to act should Pyongyang take any "foolish and reckless" action.
- Then, 24 hours later, Trump appeared to reverse course, telling reporters the summit could still happen if conditions keep improving.
- Trump traveled to New York for a roundtable about the MS-13 gang and immigration policies, where he threatened to deduct aid money from countries that send undocumented criminals,
- He sat down with "Fox & Friends" for an interview.
- He granted a posthumous pardon to boxer Jack Johnson on the advice of actor Sylvester Stallone.
- The President signed a Dodd-Frank rollback that offered sweeping changes to rules crafted following the 2008 financial crisis.
- Trump gave a commencement speech at the US Naval Academy.
- The President tweeted 14 times about the Russia probe over Memorial Day weekend.
- The President also tweeted that he regretted choosing Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
- The President also tweeted about Tomi Lahren, the "WITCH HUNT" and a number of other topics.
- Trump held a rally in Nashville, where he attacked Democratic leaders "Chuck and Nancy" and Jay-Z. (But he didn't mention Roseanne Barr.)
6 questions that could come up at the White House press briefing
- The North Korea summit: President Trump called off his June 12 meeting with Kim Jong Un last week, but the President has since made comments suggesting it could still happen. Is it on or not?
- Jeff Sessions: Trump said today he regretted choosing Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Who would have the President rather picked instead?
- The first lady: Melania Trump hasn't appeared in public in 20 days. Why?
- A possible trade war: Is the President concerned that tariffs on China — which the White House recommitted to yesterday — could lead to a trade war?
- Roseanne Barr: Does President Trump believe ABC made the right decision in canceling "Roseanne" following the star comedian's racist tweets?
- Kim Kardashian: The reality TV star is set to meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House today to discuss prison reform, a person familiar with the plans says. Will the President also meet with her?