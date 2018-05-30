Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Sanders confirms Kim Kardashian is coming to the White House today
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Kim Kardashian West will be at the White House, but she wouldn’t provide many more details on her trip.
"She is expected to be here at the White House. I can confirm she’ll be here. We’ll keep you posted on any meetings that take place and what those look like," Sanders said.
President Trump will meet with Santa Fe school shooting victims tomorrow
President Trump is traveling tomorrow to Houston, Texas, where he'll meet with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced today.
A gunman killed 10 people on the Texas campus on May 18.
Santa Fe High School students returned to school yesterday for the first time since the shooting.
Some things that have happened since the last press briefing
It's been more than a week since we had a White House press briefing (the last one was May 22). And that's not exactly unique: The White House has held markedly few on-camera briefings this month.
Here's a rundown of some of the things Trump has said and done since the last briefing:
- He canceled his June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un with a letter warned North Korea that the US military is ready to act should Pyongyang take any "foolish and reckless" action.
- Then, 24 hours later, Trump appeared to reverse course, telling reporters the summit could still happen if conditions keep improving.
- Trump traveled to New York for a roundtable about the MS-13 gang and immigration policies, where he threatened to deduct aid money from countries that send undocumented criminals,
- He sat down with "Fox & Friends" for an interview.
- He granted a posthumous pardon to boxer Jack Johnson on the advice of actor Sylvester Stallone.
- The President signed a Dodd-Frank rollback that offered sweeping changes to rules crafted following the 2008 financial crisis.
- Trump gave a commencement speech at the US Naval Academy.
- The President tweeted 14 times about the Russia probe over Memorial Day weekend.
- The President also tweeted that he regretted choosing Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
- The President also tweeted about Tomi Lahren, the "WITCH HUNT" and a number of other topics.
- Trump held a rally in Nashville, where he attacked Democratic leaders "Chuck and Nancy" and Jay-Z. (But he didn't mention Roseanne Barr.)
6 questions that could come up at the White House press briefing
- The North Korea summit: President Trump called off his June 12 meeting with Kim Jong Un last week, but the President has since made comments suggesting it could still happen. Is it on or not?
- Jeff Sessions: Trump said today he regretted choosing Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Who would have the President rather picked instead?
- The first lady: Melania Trump hasn't appeared in public in 20 days. Why?
- A possible trade war: Is the President concerned that tariffs on China — which the White House recommitted to yesterday — could lead to a trade war?
- Roseanne Barr: Does President Trump believe ABC made the right decision in canceling "Roseanne" following the star comedian's racist tweets?
- Kim Kardashian: The reality TV star is set to meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House today to discuss prison reform, a person familiar with the plans says. Will the President also meet with her?