President Trump and Kim Kardashian West met today to discuss prison reform

President Trump just tweeted a photo of him and Kim Kardashian West, whom he met to discuss prison reform.

Kardashian West was expected to meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House, a person familiar with the plans said.

The entrepreneur and reality television star has advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison.

It's an issue that both Kardashian West, who learned about Johnson watching a video from Mic, and Kushner, whose father served time in a federal prison, have taken up.

Earlier this month, the White House-backed First Step Act, which would expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement, was approved by the House Judiciary Committee.