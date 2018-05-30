A kid's question about school shootings just made Sarah Sanders choke up

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if President Trump has talked to Roseanne Barr after ABC canceled her show for a racist tweet.

Sanders said she wasn't aware of a conversation between Barr and the President.

She was also asked why the President choose to address the ABC apology in a tweet this morning, instead of Barr's racist tweet.

She then railed against two unnamed networks that did not take the Right to Try legislation signing live and touted the President’s accomplishments, including the creation of opportunity zones and opioid initiatives, saying that she was “simply pointing out the bias.”