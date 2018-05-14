US pastor Robert Jeffress spoke at today's embassy opening in Jerusalem. But his appearance is raising questions because he's made several controversial comments in the past.

Among them: Jeffress has called mormonism a cult, Islam an “evil religion,” and suggested the Catholic church was lead astray by Satan.

Deputy press secretary Raj Shah was just asked if Jeffress was the right person to speak.

Here's what Shah said:

I honestly don't know how that came to be, and I know that — I think it's pastor Jeffries, you know, has had, you know, a strong relationship with many people in the faith community. As well as folks in the administration, and Republicans on the Hill and others. I believe Democrats as well. I believe he has a longstanding involvement with public officials. Beyond that, I don't have a lot to add.

Watch more: