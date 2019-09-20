The intelligence community inspector general suggested Thursday that the controversial whistleblower complaint raised concerns about multiple actions — but he would not say if those instances involved the President, sources familiar with the closed-door briefing told CNN.

One source said that Inspector General Michael Atkinson referenced "a sequence of events" and "alleged actions" that took place.

About the complaint: The whistleblower's complaint deals at least in part with Ukraine, The New York Times and Washington Post reported Thursday night.

CNN had earlier reported, citing a source familiar with the case, that the complaint was prompted by concerns over communications between the President and a foreign leader.

The alleged whistleblower didn't have direct knowledge of the communications that partly prompted the complaint to the inspector general, an official briefed on the matter told CNN on Thursday. Instead, the whistleblower's concerns came in part from learning information that was not obtained during the course of their work, and those details have played a role in the administration's determination that the complaint didn't fit the reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law, the official said.