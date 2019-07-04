Members of the US military guide a Bradley Fighting Vehicle on July 3, 2019 as preparations are made for the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

A small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles will participate in President Trump's Fourth of July celebration in Washington, US defense officials have confirmed to CNN.

However, they will not parade down Pennsylvania Avenue due to the need to protect roads and bridges. Trump later confirmed tanks would be present during remarks in the Oval Office.

While the US continues to operate the M1 Abrams tank, the US military has not used World War II-era M4 Sherman tanks since the 1950s.

About the military display: A US defense official said that the current plan is to have a very small number of armored vehicles participate as part of a "static display" at the event on the National Mall. The vehicles will not be moving thereby reducing the chance of damaging local infrastructure. The number of vehicles will be very small with the current plan to have two M1 Abrams tanks, two Bradley fighting vehicles and an armored M88 Recovery Vehicle, along with an "appropriate" number of accompanying personnel.

Multiple US military aircraft will participate in the celebrations as well, according to two defense officials, including the B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 fighter jets.

CNN had also previously reported that the Blue Angels demonstration team, which typically flies F/A-18s, would be present along with F-35 stealth jets and that the VC-25, the aircraft that serves as Air Force One when the President is on board, also will participate.