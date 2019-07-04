Trump's Fourth of July celebration
President Trump's Fourth of July event will feature tanks
A small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles will participate in President Trump's Fourth of July celebration in Washington, US defense officials have confirmed to CNN.
However, they will not parade down Pennsylvania Avenue due to the need to protect roads and bridges. Trump later confirmed tanks would be present during remarks in the Oval Office.
While the US continues to operate the M1 Abrams tank, the US military has not used World War II-era M4 Sherman tanks since the 1950s.
About the military display: A US defense official said that the current plan is to have a very small number of armored vehicles participate as part of a "static display" at the event on the National Mall. The vehicles will not be moving thereby reducing the chance of damaging local infrastructure. The number of vehicles will be very small with the current plan to have two M1 Abrams tanks, two Bradley fighting vehicles and an armored M88 Recovery Vehicle, along with an "appropriate" number of accompanying personnel.
Multiple US military aircraft will participate in the celebrations as well, according to two defense officials, including the B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 fighter jets.
CNN had also previously reported that the Blue Angels demonstration team, which typically flies F/A-18s, would be present along with F-35 stealth jets and that the VC-25, the aircraft that serves as Air Force One when the President is on board, also will participate.
Here's how Trump's celebration today will play out
Today's "Salute to America" ceremony, held at the Lincoln Memorial, will feature military flyovers, music and a speech from President Trump.
Here's a look at today's events:
Washington, DC, always puts on a show for the Fourth of July, but for the first time this year, President Trump is personally planning and throwing together his own Independence Day event at the Lincoln Memorial.
Here's what we know about what's changing in DC for the Fourth of July this year:
- Trump adds Lincoln Memorial event: Although the Lincoln Memorial is usually utilized for fireworks watching, this year it will feature a speech by Trump. The area in front of the memorial has been cordoned off for a VIP area and tickets have been distributed to the RNC and political donors, among others.
- About the fireworks: Due to Trump's event, the launch site for the DC fireworks show was moved from the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to West Potomac park, along the Potomac river. The DC fireworks show, televised on PBS, will run a full 35 minutes and wrap at 9:42 p.m. ET.
- The DC airspace will be closed: Airspace around Washington, DC, will close twice on the Fourth of July. In normal years it does not close at all.
- Tanks will be on display: Trump confirmed to reporters that there will be tanks and other armored vehicles on display for his event. Military officials told CNN the tanks will not parade along Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Blue Angels and Air Force One will do flyover: The Navy's elite airshow squadron the Blue Angels will do a flyover during the "Salute to America." They'll be joined by other aircraft, including the helicopter and 737 that transport the President and are known as Marine One and Air Force One when he is aboard.
- Protests are planned: The National Park Service granted a permit for a protest less than a mile down the Mall from the Lincoln Memorial that will include a large inflatable balloon in the likeness of Trump as a baby. Anti-Trump veterans will hand out T-shirts for the USS John McCain in order to troll Trump, who has belittled the dead senator and former prisoner of war.
- Political allies are getting VIP tickets: Compounding concerns that Trump's event will seem more like a political rally, Republican donors and VIPs will get special access to the event.
- Thunderstorms are a real possibility: Everyone should be on the lookout for thunder, lightning, and a possible fireworks redo.