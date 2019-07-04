A Bradley Fighting Vehicle arrives July 3, 2019 as preparations are made for the "Salute to America" at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Washington, DC, always puts on a show for the Fourth of July, but for the first time this year, President Trump is personally planning and throwing together his own Independence Day event at the Lincoln Memorial.

Here's what we know about what's changing in DC for the Fourth of July this year: