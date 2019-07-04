There's a Baby Trump balloon in Washington today

A "Trump Baby" balloon, set up by members of the CodePink group, is seen ahead of the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2019. ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

The infamous Baby Trump balloon made an appearance today near where President Trump’s celebration will take place tonight.

A permit for a First Amendment demonstration was issued earlier this week, allowing the balloon on the National Mall from noon to 7:30 p.m. ET.

According to the permit, the purpose of the demonstration is “to show opposition of politicization of July 4th (Independence Day) by President.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, the group expressed frustration with the permit, saying that it "is not in the location we requested — within line of sight of the Lincoln Memorial where President Trump will be speaking."

According to the statement, the group had requested to fly the balloon "on the large, empty expanse at the base of the Washington Monument that would not have obstructed anyone's view but would have allowed the president to see the baby."

"It is ironic that it is right here, in the 'land of the free,' the balloon is being grounded," Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin said in the statement.