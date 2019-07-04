Meanwhile, protesters in front of the White House burned an American flag

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Nearly $2.5 million will be redirected from the National Park Service to help cover the costs of President Trump's July 4 event in Washington, DC.

This money is usually spent on things that would keep the parks up and running and are "primarily intended to improve parks across the country," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post said the use of the funds was confirmed by two unnamed individuals familiar with the agreement.

The paper, which said administration officials "have consistently refused to say how much" the event will cost, noted that former National Park Service deputy director Denis P. Galvin said that typically, the July 4 celebration on the mall comes at a cost of about $2 million for the agency. According to the Post, the $2.5 million redirected by the park service "represent just a fraction of the extra costs the government faces" for the event.

Citing budget documents, the paper also said the nearly $2.5 million from the agency "amounts to nearly 5 percent of the funds that less-profitable parks used last year for upgrades."

Could cross a campaign line: According to the Post, Brendan Fischer, the federal reform director for the Campaign Legal Center, said the President's speech could cause issues related to the use of the NPS funds as "federal appropriations law prohibits using public money for political purposes."

If Trump "refers to some of the 2020 presidential hopefuls, or polling related to the race, Trump's reelection campaign may be required to reimburse the U.S. Treasury," the paper said.

"'The content of the event, and the nature of the event, is probably the determining factor,' as opposed to donors getting to see Trump up close," Fischer told the Post, referring to the the fact that the President's political allies received some of the VIP tickets to the celebration.