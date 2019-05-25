Trump visits Japan
Trump touches down in Japan
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived in Japan ahead of a largely ceremonial visit to recognize the country's new emperor.
Air Force One touched down Saturday at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo just before 4 a.m. ET (5 p.m. local) after a roughly 14-hour journey from Washington.
Trump is expected to participate in an arrival ceremony at the airport before attending an event with business leaders in the capital city.
His series of engagements with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Naruhito begin on Sunday.
Trade is on the agenda for Trump and Abe during this visit
Trade, too, has provided heartburn for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his dealings with President Trump.
Here's why:
- The US withdrew from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership early in Trump's tenure, which Japan had advocated for as a trade bloc that could provide a counterweight to China. Instead, Trump stated a preference to negotiating one-on-one trade agreements, including with Japan.
- Last week, Trump decided to delay new auto tariffs as his administration negotiates bilateral trade agreements with Japan and Europe — but only for six months, a tight deadline for the two sides to reach an agreement that suits him.
Even as he lifted tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico last week, Trump has maintained those tariffs on Japanese metals, despite Abe's protestations. Trump has insisted the $68 billion trade deficit with Japan be lowered, and he carries a long-held view of the country as a fierce economic rival (he took out a full-page newspaper ad in 1987 declaring "Japan and other nations have been taking advantage of the United States").
Those disputes aren't likely to be entirely resolved this week, officials said in previewing the trip.
Trump will be the first foreign guest of Japan's new emperor
During this trip to Japan, President Donald Trump will be the first foreign guest for the country's new emperor.
Former Emperor Akihito, 85, stepped down in April, and was replaced by his 59-year-old son, Crown Prince Naruhito.
That means Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be Naruhito's first official foreign guests, and Trump's trip will be the first state visit of a foreign leader in Japan's Reiwa era.
Japan's eras mark who the emperor is and form the basis for the Japanese calendar system. Akihito presided over the Heisei era, which ended the day he stepped down.