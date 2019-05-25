Trump visits Japan

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived in Japan ahead of a largely ceremonial visit to recognize the country's new emperor.

Air Force One touched down Saturday at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo just before 4 a.m. ET (5 p.m. local) after a roughly 14-hour journey from Washington.

Air Force One carrying US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. Koji Sasahara/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is expected to participate in an arrival ceremony at the airport before attending an event with business leaders in the capital city.

His series of engagements with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Naruhito begin on Sunday.