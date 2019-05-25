President Trump meets Abe in Japan
Key takeaways from Trump's meeting with Abe
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have wrapped up their bilateral talks and press conference.
Here are the key things to come out of it.
On Japan:
- Japan agreed to buy 105 F-35 stealth planes from the US. Trump said: "(They're) stealth because the fact is you can't see them."
- Trump said there was a huge trade imbalance with Japan, but added that the two countries were working on a trade deal.
- Japan and the US will collaborate on sending astronauts to space. "We'll be going to the moon," Trump said.
On North Korea:
- Trump said North Korea had enormous potential: "It's all waterfront property, it's a great location as we used to say in the real estate business."
- Trump said he wasn't worried about the North Korean missile tests and added that they didn't violate UN resolutions, despite his national security adviser John Bolton saying just days ago that there was "no doubt" the tests were a violation.
- Trump agreed with North Korea that former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden is a "low IQ individual."
On Iran:
- Trump said he wasn't looking for a regime change in Iran -- instead, he wanted to see no nuclear weapons.
On China:
- Trump said the US wasn't ready to make a trade deal with China, but added that he believed there will be a deal in the future.
North Korean missile tests didn't violate UN resolutions: Trump
US President Donald Trump told reporters during a press conference in Tokyo that he did not think the latest North Korean missile tests violated United Nations (UN) resolutions.
"My people think it could have been a violation," Trump said. "I view it differently." The President said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be a man "who wants to get attention."
He noted that there had been no nuclear tests and no long-range missiles had been fired.
When Trump said "my people" he was probably referring to his national security adviser, John Bolton, who just days ago said "there is no doubt" the tests violated the UN resolutions, a sentiment shared by the Japanese government.
It's a question that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has refused to address on the television show "Meet the Press."
She said: "He still feels good about the relationship he has and about Chairman Kim's commitment he made to the President."
President Trump sides with North Korea on Biden, calling him a "low IQ individual"
President Donald Trump has sided with Kim Jong Un in his attacks of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Last week, North Korean state media called Biden an "imbecile."
During the press conference in Tokyo Monday, Trump claimed that Biden is a "low IQ individual," adding that Kim is "probably right about that."
"Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that," Trump said.
Trump added that Biden and former President Obama were "basically a disaster," citing the Iran deal specifically.
Trump "not looking for regime change" in Iran
US President Donald Trump made his most definitive statement to date that he's not looking to oust Iran's clerical leadership, instead insisting the country could have a bright future with its current leaders.
"We’re not looking for regime change. I want to make that clear," Trump said during the news conference in Tokyo. "We’re looking for no nuclear weapons."
Trump's Iran policy came under scrutiny after he deployed US troops to the Middle East in an attempt to dissuade provocative behavior by Tehran.
Some of Trump's advisers -- in particular, national security adviser John Bolton -- advocated for regime change in Iran before they joined the administration.
Japan agrees to purchase warplanes from the US
Japan has agreed to buy 105 F-35 stealth planes from the US, US President Donald Trump said during the press conference.
Trump said Japan was one of the biggest purchasers of American defense equipment last year.
"(They're) stealth because the fact is you can't see them," he added.
US "not ready" to make a trade deal with China: Trump
A China-US trade deal will happen -- but not just yet, US President Donald Trump said.
"We’re not ready to make a deal," Trump said in Tokyo, before offering a glimmer of hope.
"I think we will have a deal with China sometime into the future," Trump added.
However, the US leader noted that US farmers were behind him -- despite evidence otherwise -- in his decision to raise tariffs on China.
"I don't believe that China can continue to pay these hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs," Trump said. "I think that there's a very good chance that the US and China will have a very good trade deal."
Trump not worried about North Korea missile tests
When asked point blank if he was bothered by North Korean missile tests tests, US President Donald Trump replied simply: "I'm not. I personally am not."
"I'm not in a rush," he added. "Tremendous sanctions (are) being put on the country of North Korea."
Trump said he thinks Kim is "looking to create a nation that has great strength economically," but added that "with nuclear that's never going to happen."
He said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un understood that the country had enormous potential.
"It's all waterfront property, it's a great location as we used to say in the real estate business."