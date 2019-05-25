US President Donald Trump told reporters during a press conference in Tokyo that he did not think the latest North Korean missile tests violated United Nations (UN) resolutions.

"My people think it could have been a violation," Trump said. "I view it differently." The President said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be a man "who wants to get attention."

He noted that there had been no nuclear tests and no long-range missiles had been fired.

When Trump said "my people" he was probably referring to his national security adviser, John Bolton, who just days ago said "there is no doubt" the tests violated the UN resolutions, a sentiment shared by the Japanese government.

It's a question that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has refused to address on the television show "Meet the Press."

She said: "He still feels good about the relationship he has and about Chairman Kim's commitment he made to the President."