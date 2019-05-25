Trump visits Japan

Trade, too, has provided heartburn for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his dealings with President Trump.

The US withdrew from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership early in Trump's tenure , which Japan had advocated for as a trade bloc that could provide a counterweight to China. Instead, Trump stated a preference to negotiating one-on-one trade agreements, including with Japan.

Last week, Trump decided to delay new auto tariffs as his administration negotiates bilateral trade agreements with Japan and Europe — but only for six months, a tight deadline for the two sides to reach an agreement that suits him.

Even as he lifted tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico last week, Trump has maintained those tariffs on Japanese metals, despite Abe's protestations. Trump has insisted the $68 billion trade deficit with Japan be lowered, and he carries a long-held view of the country as a fierce economic rival (he took out a full-page newspaper ad in 1987 declaring "Japan and other nations have been taking advantage of the United States").

Those disputes aren't likely to be entirely resolved this week, officials said in previewing the trip.