Trump blames Federal Reserve for preventing economic growth

President Trump returned to a reliable frustration -- the Federal Reserve -- during remarks Saturday in Tokyo.

US President Donald Trump (C) speaks during a meeting with business leaders in Tokyo. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Lamenting the body's decision to raise interest rates, Trump said the stock market would have been substantially higher had they kept rates steady.

The stock market, he said, would be anywhere 7,000 to 10,000 points higher. He also said the US growth rate would have exceeded 3%.

"But they wanted to raise interest rates," he said. "You’ll explain that to me."

The Federal Reserve raised rates after economic data showed a strong US economy. They have since signaled they will keep rates steady.