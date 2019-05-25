President Trump meets Abe in Japan
US "not ready" to make a trade deal with China: Trump
A China-US trade deal will happen -- but not just yet, US President Donald Trump said.
"We’re not ready to make a deal," Trump said in Tokyo, before offering a glimmer of hope.
"I think we will have a deal with China sometime into the future," Trump added.
However, the US leader noted that US farmers were behind him -- despite evidence otherwise -- in his decision to raise tariffs on China.
"I don't believe that China can continue to pay these hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs," Trump said. "I think that there's a very good chance that the US and China will have a very good trade deal."
Trump not worried about North Korea missile tests
When asked point blank if he was bothered by North Korean missile tests tests, US President Donald Trump replied simply: "I'm not. I personally am not."
"I'm not in a rush," he added. "Tremendous sanctions (are) being put on the country of North Korea."
Trump said he thinks Kim is "looking to create a nation that has great strength economically," but added that "with nuclear that's never going to happen."
He said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un understood that the country had enormous potential.
"It's all waterfront property, it's a great location as we used to say in the real estate business."
We will have a deal with Japan, Trump says
The US will have trade deals with Japan and China in the future, US President Donald Trump said.
"We have an unbelievably large trade imbalance," he said of the trade relationship with Japan. "I think we will have a deal with Japan, likewise I think we will have a deal with China."
Trump added that the Chinese government was subsidizing a lot of industry -- and he didn't believe it could continue.
"Businesses are leaving China, by the hundreds, by the thousands," he said, adding that businesses would come to the US to avoid paying tariffs.
"We'll be going to the moon:" Trump says Japan and US to work together on space missions
Japan and the US are planning to collaborate on space missions sending astronauts to the Moon and Mars, US President Donald Trump said after bilateral talks Monday.
"We'll be going to the moon. We'll be going to mars very soon," Trump said. "From a military standpoint, there is nothing more important right now than space," he added.
As well as joining forces on human space travel, Trump said the two countries wanted to improve their economic relationship, adding that they were working on a bilateral trade agreement.
He said they hoped to announce more on trade "very, very soon."
Trump said the trip had been a chance for him to strengthen his friendship with Abe. He also discussed the sumo tournament he went to Sunday.
"I've always wanted to see a sumo tournament, and they are bigger and stronger than I ever thought," Trump said.
Trump and Abe discussed economic relations, North Korea during their talk
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump discussed North Korea, economic relations and the stability of the Indo-Pacific region during their bilateral talk Monday.
Abe said that he was "completely on the same page" as the US leader on the issue of Japanese people who had been abducted by North Korea. The Japanese Prime Minister said he planned to have a discussion in "complete candor" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un about this in the future.
The US and Japan will work together to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, Abe said.
"Going forward we will work hand in hand," he said.
Abe also expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to the President and first lady Melania Trump for visiting Japan.
"I will continue to collaborate closely with President Trump," he said.
Trump tells Japanese families of those abducted by North Korea: "We will ... bring your relatives home"
US President Donald Trump promised to bring home abducted Japanese citizens from North Korea, while meeting with relatives of some of the abductees in Tokyo.
The US leader met with the families of Japanese abductees after lunching with Shinzo Abe, telling them that he'll work with the Japanese Prime Minister to bring their loved ones home.
"We will be working together to bring your relatives home," Trump told the families.
"He loves this country, he loves you," he said of Abe.
Trump said their stories were "very sad" and noted that he was hearing some of their accounts for the second time. "I can see why your great Prime Minister feels so strongly about it," he said.
"I can also tell you for certain that it is the Prime Minister's primary goal," Trump said, adding that Abe has discussed the topic at every meeting they have had.
According to a 2014 report by the United Nations Human Rights Council, hundreds of South Koreans, Japanese and other foreign nationals were kidnapped by North Korea at the end of the Korean War in 1953.
Tokyo's Foreign Ministry regards the abductions as "a critical issue concerning the sovereignty of Japan and the lives and safety of Japanese citizens" -- and one that precludes any normalization of relations with Pyongyang until it is resolved.
Some of the family members held framed pictures of their relatives in their lap Monday as they thanked President Trump for taking an interest in the issue.
Trump and Japan's new Emperor swap signed photos of themselves
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump and Japan's new Emperor Naruhito swapped gifts -- including signed, framed pictures of themselves.
Trump gave Emperor Naruhito a vintage 1938 viola along with the photograph, while Melania Trump gave empress Masako a White House desk set and a signed, framed photo of herself, according to White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.
The Emperor and empress returned the favor, giving the President and first lady signed, framed photos of themselves, too.
It's a long-standing tradition of the Imperial Palace that the Emperor and empress exchange signed, framed photos during a state visit.
Emperor Naruhito also gave Trump traditional Japanese pottery and a porcelain bowl, while empress Masako gave Melania Trump an ornamental Japanese lacquer box.