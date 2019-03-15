President Trump is expected to soon veto a congressional resolution that blocks his national emergency declaration.

Here's what the emergency declaration is all about: The order — which Trump declared last month — unlocks billions of dollars in federal funds to build a wall on the southern border. It effectively bypassed Congress after lawmakers refused to meet Trump's multi-billion dollar request for border wall funds.

The President declared the national emergency even as he agreed to sign a spending bill from Congress that allocated $1.375 billion for the President to build 55 miles of new fencing.

The additional executive actions he is undertaking aim to redirect more than $6 billion in federal funds toward the construction of hundreds more miles of border barriers — bringing total funding for the wall to nearly $8 billion.