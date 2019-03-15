Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Both the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-majority Senate voted in favor of a resolution blocking President Trump's national emergency declaration.

The vote was was 245-182 in the House and 59-41 in the Senate, where 12 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to block Trump's order.

But remember: Lawmakers don't have enough votes to override a veto from the President.

Nevertheless, passage of the resolution in the Senate is an embarrassing blow to Trump delivered by his own party over the President's top campaign pledge of a wall at the US-Mexico border.