President Trump speaks about Venezuela
Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaidó spoke via video before Trump
Juan Guaidó just appeared at the Miami event via video and made remarks.
"I want to take this opportunity and venue to thank the people of the United States and President Trump for his determination and clear leadership in support of democracy and just causes in response to what is happening now in Venezuela. The humanitarian tragedy is one which keeps families separated because of the migration and one that does not allow us to nourish our children and that does not allow our elderly to obtain medicines.
Now there is a debate between the democracy and dictatorship — one between life and death. Today this fight is existential. The fight that we Venezuelans have begun after years where a majority of us have mobilized people and civic groups to obtain freedom. In this process, this international coalition and the determined support of the international community has been fundamental in this process and for democratic progress, and to allow the entry of humanitarian assistance that will save lives.
This is a moment for Venezuelans where we are determined to reach decisive moments in which we should pressure the dictatorship that has done away with rule of law, maintains political prisoners, and has persecuted many Venezuelans.
We must take advantage of this opportunity. The moment is now for change in Venezuela with determination and pressure from within Venezuela. With a peaceful mobilization and international cooperation, it will allow Venezuela to become free and a friend of everyone in the region. Many thanks to the state of Florida that has taken in so many Venezuelans and opened its door. Our thanks to President Trump and all Americans who are determined and decidedly supporting freedom. May God bless."
NOW: Trump and the first lady take the stage
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just took the stage at Florida International University.
Melania Trump opened the event by speaking about the crisis in Venezuela.
"Many of you in the room know what it feels like to be blessed with freedom after living under the oppression of socialism and communism," she said.
She went on to say that Americans are standing by the people of Venezuela.
Where Trump stands on Venezuela and Maduro
Last month, President Trump formally recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president, joining dozens of other countries in declaring current President Nicolás Maduro illegitimate.
Russia, China and Cuba continue to recognize the government of Maduro, who retains control over the country's security forces.
Since recognizing Guaido, Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric against Maduro's regime, even making it a point in his State of the Union speech earlier in February.
"We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom — and we condemn the brutality of the Maduro regime, whose socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair," Trump said.
The administration has also taken steps to punish Maduro, including sanctioning five high-ranking officials who allegedly "systematically violated human rights and suppressed democracy."
The US has also leveled significant financial sanctions targeting the country's state-owned oil company.
Why Venezuelans have been protesting in the streets
Venezuelan opposition supporters returned to the streets last week, calling on embattled president Nicolás Maduro to let humanitarian aid into the economically crippled country.
What the protests are all about: Those demonstrations come nearly three weeks after a stand-off began between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.
The 35-year-old National Assembly leader has rejected Maduro's election last year as illegitimate, and declared himself the interim President of Venezuela. To the delight of his supporters, many Western nations and regional neighbors have recognized Guaido as the country's interim leader.
Maduro has remained defiant in the face of domestic and international pressure. And critically, the Venezuelan military remains loyal to Maduro.
Here are the key points Trump is expected to make in today's speech
President Trump will speak at the Venezuelan American Community at Florida International University this afternoon.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders passed along these key points he will address in his speech:
- Show strong support for interim President Juan Guaido, who the US formally recognized last month.
- Venezuelan military officials have to choose: Work toward democracy for the country's future, or lose everything they have.
- The military and security forces should listen to President Guaido and allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela.
- Venezuela should not be a puppet state of Cuba.
- A successful peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela would help promote democracy in Nicaragua and Cuba.