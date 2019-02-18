Venezuelans take part in a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Feb. 15. Venezuelans take part in a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Feb. 15. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Venezuelan opposition supporters returned to the streets last week, calling on embattled president Nicolás Maduro to let humanitarian aid into the economically crippled country.

What the protests are all about: Those demonstrations come nearly three weeks after a stand-off began between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The 35-year-old National Assembly leader has rejected Maduro's election last year as illegitimate, and declared himself the interim President of Venezuela. To the delight of his supporters, many Western nations and regional neighbors have recognized Guaido as the country's interim leader.

Maduro has remained defiant in the face of domestic and international pressure. And critically, the Venezuelan military remains loyal to Maduro.