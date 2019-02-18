President Trump speaks about VenezuelaBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Why Venezuelans have been protesting in the streets
From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon, Sam Kiley and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
Venezuelan opposition supporters returned to the streets last week, calling on embattled president Nicolás Maduro to let humanitarian aid into the economically crippled country.
What the protests are all about: Those demonstrations come nearly three weeks after a stand-off began between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.
The 35-year-old National Assembly leader has rejected Maduro's election last year as illegitimate, and declared himself the interim President of Venezuela. To the delight of his supporters, many Western nations and regional neighbors have recognized Guaido as the country's interim leader.
Maduro has remained defiant in the face of domestic and international pressure. And critically, the Venezuelan military remains loyal to Maduro.
Here are the key points Trump is expected to make in today's speech
President Trump will speak at the Venezuelan American Community at Florida International University this afternoon.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders passed along these key points he will address in his speech:
- Show strong support for interim President Juan Guaido, who the US formally recognized last month.
- Venezuelan military officials have to choose: Work toward democracy for the country's future, or lose everything they have.
- The military and security forces should listen to President Guaido and allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela.
- Venezuela should not be a puppet state of Cuba.
- A successful peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela would help promote democracy in Nicaragua and Cuba.