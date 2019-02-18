FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images

Last month, President Trump formally recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president, joining dozens of other countries in declaring current President Nicolás Maduro illegitimate.

Russia, China and Cuba continue to recognize the government of Maduro, who retains control over the country's security forces.

Since recognizing Guaido, Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric against Maduro's regime, even making it a point in his State of the Union speech earlier in February.

"We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom — and we condemn the brutality of the Maduro regime, whose socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair," Trump said.

The administration has also taken steps to punish Maduro, including sanctioning five high-ranking officials who allegedly "systematically violated human rights and suppressed democracy."

The US has also leveled significant financial sanctions targeting the country's state-owned oil company.