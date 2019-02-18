President Trump speaks about VenezuelaBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Where Trump stands on Venezuela and Maduro
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Boris Sanchez, Ryan Browne and Jennifer Hansler
Last month, President Trump formally recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president, joining dozens of other countries in declaring current President Nicolás Maduro illegitimate.
Russia, China and Cuba continue to recognize the government of Maduro, who retains control over the country's security forces.
Since recognizing Guaido, Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric against Maduro's regime, even making it a point in his State of the Union speech earlier in February.
"We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom — and we condemn the brutality of the Maduro regime, whose socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair," Trump said.
The administration has also taken steps to punish Maduro, including sanctioning five high-ranking officials who allegedly "systematically violated human rights and suppressed democracy."
The US has also leveled significant financial sanctions targeting the country's state-owned oil company.
Why Venezuelans have been protesting in the streets
From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon, Sam Kiley and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
Venezuelan opposition supporters returned to the streets last week, calling on embattled president Nicolás Maduro to let humanitarian aid into the economically crippled country.
What the protests are all about: Those demonstrations come nearly three weeks after a stand-off began between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.
The 35-year-old National Assembly leader has rejected Maduro's election last year as illegitimate, and declared himself the interim President of Venezuela. To the delight of his supporters, many Western nations and regional neighbors have recognized Guaido as the country's interim leader.
Maduro has remained defiant in the face of domestic and international pressure. And critically, the Venezuelan military remains loyal to Maduro.
Here are the key points Trump is expected to make in today's speech
President Trump will speak at the Venezuelan American Community at Florida International University this afternoon.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders passed along these key points he will address in his speech:
- Show strong support for interim President Juan Guaido, who the US formally recognized last month.
- Venezuelan military officials have to choose: Work toward democracy for the country's future, or lose everything they have.
- The military and security forces should listen to President Guaido and allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela.
- Venezuela should not be a puppet state of Cuba.
- A successful peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela would help promote democracy in Nicaragua and Cuba.