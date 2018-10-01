President Trump on Monday touted the renegotiated NAFTA deal between the US, Mexico and Canada as "truly historic news for our nation and indeed for the world."

Trump, who has long railed against NAFTA, said the new agreement will be a boon for the US economy.

"The factories were leaving, the jobs were leaving, people were being fired," Trump said describing the old agreement. "We have negotiated this new agreement based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity. To me it’s the most important word in trade."

Trump said the new deal would be the "most balanced trade agreement in the history of our country with the most advanced protections for workers."