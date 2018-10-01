Trump: "I don't want to talk about plan B" for Kavanaugh

President Trump, asked about a possible "plan B" if Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's conformation falls through, said he doesn't want to talk about that possibility.

"I don't want to talk about plan B," Trump said. "I hope he gets approved."

Trump said he has an "open mind" when it comes to the ongoing FBI investigation.

"Certainly if they find something, I'm going to take that into consideration," Trump said.

Then, trump continued to defend Kavanaugh: "I think he's an outstanding person and has been treated horribly."

