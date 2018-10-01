Trump says deal will pass Congress — but "we have lots of other alternatives" if it doesn't

President Trump expressed optimism that the trade deal he struck with Canada and Mexico will be approved by Congress, but he suggested that the administration will have other options if it doesn't.

"If it doesn't we have lots of other alternatives," the president said without specifying which alternatives he was referring to. "Republicans love it. Industry loves it. If it's fair, it will pass. I think it will pass easily."

Trump said earlier he planned to submit the deal to Congress at the end of November.

He answered this question on trade after declining to answer a question from the same reporter on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination (He said he'd come back to the Kavanaugh question after he answers more trade-related ones.)

