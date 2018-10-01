Trump gives remarks on US-Mexico-Canada dealBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump says deal will pass Congress — but "we have lots of other alternatives" if it doesn't
From CNN's Abby Phillip
President Trump expressed optimism that the trade deal he struck with Canada and Mexico will be approved by Congress, but he suggested that the administration will have other options if it doesn't.
"If it doesn't we have lots of other alternatives," the president said without specifying which alternatives he was referring to. "Republicans love it. Industry loves it. If it's fair, it will pass. I think it will pass easily."
Trump said earlier he planned to submit the deal to Congress at the end of November.
He answered this question on trade after declining to answer a question from the same reporter on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination (He said he'd come back to the Kavanaugh question after he answers more trade-related ones.)
Tense Trump-Trudeau relationship didn't impact talks, Trump says
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump acknowledged that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have "had very strong tensions" in recent months — but said it did not impact the negotiations between the two countries.
"He's a professional, I’m a professional. We had very strong tensions. It was just an unfair deal whether it was Mexico or Canada," Trump said.
"There was a lot of tension I will say — between he and I, I would say more specifically," Trump said. "You know when it ended, about 12 o'clock last night." late-night deadline.
Trump says it's "too early" for trade talks with China
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said Monday it's "too early to talk" with China on a new trade agreement, despite ongoing discussions carried out over the last several months by his Treasury Secretary.
"China wants to talk very badly. And I said, frankly, it's too early to talk," Trump said in the Rose Garden. "Can't talk now because they're not ready. Because they have been ripping us for so many years, it doesn't happen that quickly."
What this is all about: Trump's remarks came after imposition of new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The tariffs stalled ongoing talks led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who had been expected to meet with Chinese negotiators in Washington last month before the meetings were scrapped.
"If politically people force it too quickly, you're not going to make the right deal for our workers and for our country," Trump said. "But China wants to talk. We want to talk to them. We want them to help us with North Korea. We want them to continue to help us with North Korea. That's very important."
Trump marks 1 year since Las Vegas shooting
President Trump wrapped up his remarks on the new agreement with Canada and Mexico by marking the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting.
"I want to send our thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. That was a horrible, horrible time in the life of our country," Trump said. "Took place exactly one year ago today. All of America is grieving for the lives lost and for the families they left behind."
Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino last year.
Trump mocks those opposed to tariffs as "babies"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump mocked politicians opposed to tariffs as "babies" during remarks touting trade on Monday.
"Without tariffs we wouldn't be talking about a deal," Trump said in the Rose Garden as he touted a revamped NAFTA accord.
A number of Republicans — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — have expressed opposition to tariffs.
Trump: "Anything you submit to Congress is trouble"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump expressed some concerns about the fate of his new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Monday as he prepares to send it to Congress for approval.
"It’s the single greatest agreement ever signed but they’ll say, ‘Well, Trump likes it therefore we’re not going to approve it because that'll be good for the Republicans, so therefore we can’t approve it," Trump said.
The Trump administration plans to send the new deal to Congress, starting a 60-day review period before Trump can sign it. Congress can suggest changes during that time.
Trump: This agreement is "historic news"
From CNN' Jeremy Diamond
President Trump on Monday touted the renegotiated NAFTA deal between the US, Mexico and Canada as "truly historic news for our nation and indeed for the world."
Trump, who has long railed against NAFTA, said the new agreement will be a boon for the US economy.
"The factories were leaving, the jobs were leaving, people were being fired," Trump said describing the old agreement. "We have negotiated this new agreement based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity. To me it’s the most important word in trade."
Trump said the new deal would be the "most balanced trade agreement in the history of our country with the most advanced protections for workers."
Trump: We're replacing NAFTA, which was "perhaps the worst trade deal ever made"
President Trump, speaking from the Rose Garden just announced the new United States Mexico Canada Agreement, which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The new agreement will be known as USMCA.
"USMCA: Has a good ring to it," Trump said.
NOW: President Trump speaks from the Rose Garden
President Trump just arrived at the White House Rose Garden, where he's expected to speak about the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.
How we got here: Canada agreed late Sunday to sign on to a trade deal between the United States and Mexico, revamping the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after more than a year of tortuous negotiations.
Just hours before a midnight deadline, the US and Canadian governments agreed to a deal that would allow US farmers greater access to Canada's dairy market and address concerns about potential US auto tariffs, officials from both countries said.