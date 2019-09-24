SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump will deliver his address to the United Nations General Assembly this morning, when he's expected to focus on national sovereignty and individual nations' responsibility for self-defense.

What happened last year: At the start of his 2018 address, Trump generated laughter among the delegates when he bragged about what his administration has accomplished. Later, he put on a brave face, saying the General Assembly was "laughing with me."

But the moment resonated because of what it illustrated about Trump's global standing.

Still, with two UNGAs under his belt, Trump is entering this year's gathering more confident in a posture that largely ignores the agenda set out by other leaders and the United Nations itself.

This year, Trump's counterparts have singled out climate change as a chief area of focus.