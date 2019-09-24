President Trump gives speech at the United Nations
Trump could mention Iran during his speech today
President Trump told reporters yesterday that he would be talking about Iran and the economy.
The President declined to say whether he would ramp up pressure on Iran during his speech tomorrow.
Why this matters: Trump has announced that he applied new sanctions on two pillars of the Iranian economy, the country's central bank and its sovereign wealth fund, days after an attack on a Saudi oil facility that the US has blamed on Tehran.
Iran has denied responsibility. Yemen-based Houthi rebels, locked in an ongoing war for control of the country with Saudi Arabia and its allies, have said they are behind the attack.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told reporters yesterday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not meet with Trump. Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech before the UN on Wednesday.
President Trump will deliver his address to the United Nations General Assembly this morning, when he's expected to focus on national sovereignty and individual nations' responsibility for self-defense.
What happened last year: At the start of his 2018 address, Trump generated laughter among the delegates when he bragged about what his administration has accomplished. Later, he put on a brave face, saying the General Assembly was "laughing with me."
But the moment resonated because of what it illustrated about Trump's global standing.
Still, with two UNGAs under his belt, Trump is entering this year's gathering more confident in a posture that largely ignores the agenda set out by other leaders and the United Nations itself.
This year, Trump's counterparts have singled out climate change as a chief area of focus.