President Trump told reporters yesterday that he would be talking about Iran and the economy.

The President declined to say whether he would ramp up pressure on Iran during his speech tomorrow.

Why this matters: Trump has announced that he applied new sanctions on two pillars of the Iranian economy, the country's central bank and its sovereign wealth fund, days after an attack on a Saudi oil facility that the US has blamed on Tehran.

Iran has denied responsibility. Yemen-based Houthi rebels, locked in an ongoing war for control of the country with Saudi Arabia and its allies, have said they are behind the attack.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told reporters yesterday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not meet with Trump. Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech before the UN on Wednesday.