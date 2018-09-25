President Trump just arrived at the United Nations in New York and approached the press to preview his remarks on a few topics. Here's what he said on Iran:

"Iran has to change its tune before I meet with them. They want to meet. I'm not meeting with them until they change their tune. It will happen. I believe they have no choice. We look forward to having a great relationship with Iran. But it won't happen now."

Earlier on Tuesday President Trump tweeted that "despite requests," he has no plans to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. "Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!" he added.

But earlier, in an interview with CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, Rouhani denied making any such request.

"Not this year, nor last year. We have never made such a request for a meeting with the President of the United States," Rouhani said. He added, "Under the current conditions, when it comes to a meeting, I do not see it as beneficial nor appropriate. But you should ask him who made such requests."