John Kasich calls out Republicans for not pressuring the Trump administration to hand over whistleblower complaint

Former Ohio governor John Kasich called on Republicans in Congress to push the Trump administration to turn over the whistleblower complaint to the House Intelligence Committee.

"I am waiting for one or two Republicans to strongly say that this is wrong, but let's investigate, maybe there's some excuse out here that we don't know. I'm fine with that. But we need to know what happened," Kasich said in an interview with CNN.

"You have to make sure you're not putting your party and your own little hide ahead of what is correct in this case," Kasich said. "All you should be calling for is for all of this to be sent to the intelligence committee. That's what the law says and that is what you should be advocating."

On the whistleblower's credibility, Kasich said:

"This was not made by somebody living in outer space. This was somebody who was very concerned about what they heard on a communication, turned it over to the inspector general, who declared it a major problem. And now the administration won't follow the law. That's what they need to do, follow the law."

Kasich said he is "very, very, very concerned" and accused Republicans of "hiding." Kasich also appeared to challenge lawmakers to act more forcefully in getting the administration to release the whistleblower information.

"If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen. Go do something else," Kasich said.