House Speaker Pelosi this afternoon is scheduled to meet with six committee chairs who are investigating the President, according to Democratic sources.

The meeting comes ahead of her full caucus meeting, where she will discuss the investigations and the Ukraine-whistleblower controversy. With the chairs, she will discuss their presentation to the caucus, sources said.

The speaker has been on the phone with her colleagues over the last several days to take the temperature of the whistleblower controversy as she decides whether to embrace impeachment, Democrats say.

Some of the speaker’s closet allies — including Rosa DeLauro and Debbie Dingell — signaled their support for impeachment proceedings, a sign she could be moving closer to backing impeachment.