President Trump asked his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to put a hold on millions in military aid to Ukraine roughly one week before a call with the Ukrainian president in which he pressured the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son, two senior administration officials said on Monday.

Trump, who was in the middle of a broad review of foreign aid programs when he singled out Ukraine specifically this summer, was primarily concerned with "corruption" in Ukraine and Europe shouldering more of the financial burden for supporting Ukraine's defense, according to one of the officials.

News of Trump's order to withhold aid to the Ukraine ahead of his July 25 call may trigger questions — and speculation — about the President's motive in doing so.

The Washington Post was first to report that Trump told Mulvaney to put a hold on almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine.